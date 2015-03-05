ESPN FC
US Edition
Scores
Transfers
Teams
Leagues
Cups
Video
More
ESPN.com
Search
Site Terms
Featured Matches
Featured Matches
Previous
West Ham United
Manchester City
0
5
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
AS Monaco
AC Ajaccio
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Veracruz
Querétaro
1
0
LIVE
57'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Brisbane Roar
Newcastle Jets
6:35 AM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Next
Videos
Highlights
Premier League Highlights
Champions League Highlights
MLS Highlights
Latest
ESPN FC TV
Kick
Ronaldo vs. Messi
Leagues
Barclays Premier League
Champions League
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Major League Soccer
International Friendlies
The Boot Room
World Cup
World Cup
Men In Blazers
Last Call
I Scored A Goal
30 For 30
Inside: USMNT
Now Playing
Emery eyes 'very important' cup triumph
French Coupe de France
about an hour ago
Related Videos
Pastore: Cup runs driving PSG
French Coupe de France
Mar 5, 2015
Read
PSG keen for more cup success
French Coupe de France
Feb 12, 2015
Read