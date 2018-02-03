Samir Nasri banned following IV treatment at LA clinic - lawyer

Previous
Sydney FC
Western Sydney Wanderers
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Crystal Palace
Tottenham Hotspur
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Manchester United
Chelsea
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Arsenal
Manchester City
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sevilla FC
Atletico Madrid
2
5
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Juventus
Atalanta
Postp
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
AS Roma
AC Milan
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Cagliari
Napoli
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Paris Saint-Germain
Marseille
3
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Pumas UNAM
Guadalajara
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Santos
Cruz Azul
0
0
LIVE 27'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Nasri banned after drip treatment - lawyer

France PA Sport
Read

Mbappe hits back at Assou-Ekotto criticism

French Ligue 1 Jonathan Johnson
Read

Mendy set for return to training - Silva

Manchester City Ian Holyman
Read
David Ginola attends the final match at White Hart Lane between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United

David Ginola a father again at 51

Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Pogba not struggling at United - Deschamps

Manchester United Ian Holyman
Read

Giroud right to leave Arsenal - Deschamps

France Ian Holyman
Read

Understanding Mbappe, the world's best U-20 player

UEFA Champions League Simon Kuper
Read
Bacary Sagna in action for Manchester City.

Sagna joins Serie A minnows Benevento

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Bacary Sagna in action for Manchester City.

Sagna upbeat over World Cup chances

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read

Mendy positive he'll recover for World Cup

France Jonathan Smith
Read

Menez completes transfer to Club America

Transfers Tom Marshall
Read

Does Martial have the desire to thrive at Man United?

English Premier League
Read
Paul Pogba, centre, is one of many top French stars to emerge from the Greater Paris region.

Kuper: Greater Paris is world's best talent pool

ESPN FC United Simon Kuper
Read
Antoine Griezmann has seven goals and five assists for Atletico Madrid this season.

Griezmann apologises for blackface tweet

Spanish Primera División PA Sport
Read
Olivier Giroud and Antoine Griezmann have thrived since France switched to a 4-2-3-1.

France to host Republic of Ireland in May

France Associated Press
Read
Didier Drogba

Drogba, Djorkaeff made Ligue 1 ambassadors

French Ligue 1 Ian Holyman
Read

United States to face France in friendly

International Friendly Jeff Carlisle
Read

What Bakayoko must do to impress Conte

English Premier League
Read
Patrick Vieira

NYCFC's Vieira 'not chasing' European job

New York City FC Ian Holyman
Read

Giroud must consider Arsenal exit - coach

Arsenal Ian Holyman
Read
 By PA Sport
Share
Tweet
   

Samir Nasri banned following IV treatment at LA clinic - lawyer

Samir Nasri most recently played for Antalyaspor.

Samir Nasri has been banned from football following an investigation into the intravenous drip treatment he received at a Los Angeles clinic, his lawyer has told Press Association Sport.

Nasri's legal representative in the case said a six-month suspension had been imposed by European football's governing body UEFA.

Former Arsenal and Manchester City midfielder Nasri received 500 millilitres of hydration in the form of sterile water containing micronutrient components while on holiday on Dec. 26, 2016.

At the time, he was on loan from City to Sevilla and had reported feeling ill and vomiting before calling a doctor, his Maryland-based former girlfriend Dr Sarabjit Anand, who provided an initial diagnosis.

Nasri received treatment from a private medical company, Drip Doctors, in his hotel room and later posed for a photograph with the organisation's co-founder Jamila Sozahdah that drew publicity.

World Anti-Doping Agency rules state that there is a 50 millilitre infusion limit per six-hour period for active athletes.

A request by Sevilla for a retroactive therapeutic use exemption (TUE) for Nasri was refused by UEFA last February 2017, with its decision later upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Spanish newspaper Marca reported that Nasri had been banned for one year, saying UEFA would confirm that on Monday.

But Nasri's lawyer, who did not wish to be named, disputed that figure.

He confirmed that Nasri had received a ban, saying in an email: "Indeed. But he has received only six months suspension."

Nasri is currently without a club, having left Antalyaspor in January after just six months with the Turkish team.

The 30-year-old former France international played for Arsenal from 2008 to 2011 before moving to City for £25 million, going on to win two Premier League titles during his time at the Etihad Stadium.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.