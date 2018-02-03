Samir Nasri banned following IV treatment at LA clinic - lawyer

Samir Nasri most recently played for Antalyaspor.

Samir Nasri has been banned from football following an investigation into the intravenous drip treatment he received at a Los Angeles clinic, his lawyer has told Press Association Sport.

Nasri's legal representative in the case said a six-month suspension had been imposed by European football's governing body UEFA.

Former Arsenal and Manchester City midfielder Nasri received 500 millilitres of hydration in the form of sterile water containing micronutrient components while on holiday on Dec. 26, 2016.

At the time, he was on loan from City to Sevilla and had reported feeling ill and vomiting before calling a doctor, his Maryland-based former girlfriend Dr Sarabjit Anand, who provided an initial diagnosis.

Nasri received treatment from a private medical company, Drip Doctors, in his hotel room and later posed for a photograph with the organisation's co-founder Jamila Sozahdah that drew publicity.

World Anti-Doping Agency rules state that there is a 50 millilitre infusion limit per six-hour period for active athletes.

A request by Sevilla for a retroactive therapeutic use exemption (TUE) for Nasri was refused by UEFA last February 2017, with its decision later upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Spanish newspaper Marca reported that Nasri had been banned for one year, saying UEFA would confirm that on Monday.

But Nasri's lawyer, who did not wish to be named, disputed that figure.

He confirmed that Nasri had received a ban, saying in an email: "Indeed. But he has received only six months suspension."

Nasri is currently without a club, having left Antalyaspor in January after just six months with the Turkish team.

The 30-year-old former France international played for Arsenal from 2008 to 2011 before moving to City for £25 million, going on to win two Premier League titles during his time at the Etihad Stadium.