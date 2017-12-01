Previous
Mexico
Sweden
0
3
FT
Match 44
Game Details
Highlights
South Korea
Germany
2
0
FT
Match 43
Game Details
Highlights
Serbia
Brazil
0
2
FT
Match 41
Game Details
Highlights
Switzerland
Costa Rica
2
2
FT
Match 42
Game Details
Highlights
Japan
Poland
2:00 PM UTC
Match 47
Game Details
Senegal
Colombia
2:00 PM UTC
Match 48
Game Details
England
Belgium
6:00 PM UTC
Match 45
Game Details
Panama
Tunisia
6:00 PM UTC
Match 46
Game Details
ESPN FC  By Dale Johnson
Share
Tweet
   

England, Belgium must finish runners-up to avoid possible Brazil meeting

With six of the eight round-of-16 matchups now set, the ESPN FC crew assess which teams have the best chance of reaching the quarterfinals.
England's Phil Jones believes playing Belgium will have a familiar feel to it due to most of their squad playing in the Premier League.
England defender Phil Jones is looking forward to facing Manchester United teammates Marouane Fellaini and Romelu Lukaku when they take on Belgium on Thursday.
With the second round of Group H games in the books, the Kwese Sports panel examine the three-horse race between Colombia, Senegal and Japan.

England and Belgium know that they must finish runners-up in Group G if they are to avoid a possible quarterfinal meeting with Brazil.

The two European sides go into the final group match with identical records, and the winners of the group, should they get through the round of 16, will face the winners of Brazil and Mexico.

The runners-up in the group, however, will fall onto the other side of the bracket and face either Sweden or Switzerland in the last eight -- on paper at least a more favourable path to the final. 

GROUP G WINNERS
Round of 16: Colombia (FIFA ranking 16) , Japan (61) or Senegal (27)
Quarterfinals: Mexico (15) or Brazil (2)
Semifinals: Uruguay (14), Portugal (4), France (7) or Argentina (5)
(Cumulative FIFA rankings: 151)

GROUP G RUNNERS-UP
Round of 16: Colombia (16), Japan (61) or Senegal (27)
Quarterfinals: Sweden (24) or Switzerland (6)
Semifinals: Spain (10), Russia (70), Croatia (20) or Denmark (12)
(Cumulative FIFA rankings: 246)

The full tournament bracket

Besides the relative ease of opponents, the group runners-up will play their round of 16 matchup on Tuesday, giving them an extra 24 hours rest compared to the group winners, who play on Monday.

Of course, fans of both Belgium and England could be accused of getting carried away. After all, they must negotiate a round-of-16 tie against one of Colombia, Japan or Senegal before they get to the quarterfinals.

With points, goal difference and goals scored even through the first two games, England are atop the group only by virtue of receiving one fewer yellow card. The winners of the game are guaranteed to top the group, but if the match finishes as a draw the places will be decided first on fair play.

England's fair play score is -2 and Belgum's -3. FIFA deducts points from the fair play ranking based on the following criteria (each player can score minus points in one category in a game):

Yellow card: minus-1
Red card for two cautions: minus-3
Straight red card: minus-4
Yellow card and straight red card: minus-5

If the two teams also finish level on fair play, FIFA will decide the positions by a random draw, which Republic of Ireland and Netherlands had to do in 1990. The Irish were drawn second and the Dutch third.

Dale Johnson has been an editor and journalist at ESPN for 18 years. You can follow him on Twitter @dalejohnsonESPN.

