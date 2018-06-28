VAR impact making football lose charm - Denmark's Christian Eriksen

Previous
Mexico
Sweden
2:00 PM UTC
Match 44
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
South Korea
Germany
2:00 PM UTC
Match 43
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Serbia
Brazil
6:00 PM UTC
Match 41
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Switzerland
Costa Rica
6:00 PM UTC
Match 42
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Japan
Poland
2:00 PM UTC Jun 28, 2018
Match 47
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Senegal
Colombia
2:00 PM UTC Jun 28, 2018
Match 48
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
England
Belgium
6:00 PM UTC Jun 28, 2018
Match 45
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Panama
Tunisia
6:00 PM UTC Jun 28, 2018
Match 46
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
World Cup

2018 World Cup draw complete results

FIFA World Cup ESPN staff
Read
Germany fans pose for a photo ahead of Germany's World Cup group-stage match against Sweden.

LIVE: Mexico need point; Germany on the brink

FIFA World Cup ESPN
Read

Jones relishing the challenge of facing Fellaini and Lukaku

FIFA World Cup
Read
England's Harry Kane, John Stone, Jesse Lingard, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Raheem Sterling are all aged 25 or younger

England stars have 'golden generation' potential

World Cup 2018 Mark Ogden
Read

When a goal celebration serves as a political statement

FIFA World Cup Nick Ames
Read

Ballsupski: What Maradona did was wrong. It wasn't 1-1, it was 2-1.

FIFA World Cup
Read

9288.2 kilometers over 8 days and 8 time zones

FIFA World Cup
Read
Enrique Caceres was a frequent VAR booth visitor and gave two penalties, while also opting not send off Cristiao Ronaldo.

VAR making football lose charm - Eriksen

FIFA World Cup ESPN
Read

Watch the 2018 FIFA Word Cup live

FIFA World Cup
Read
The World Cup winner's trophy

FIFA 2018 World Cup: Fixtures, results and coverage

FIFA World Cup ESPN staff
Read
Romelu Lukaku

Lukaku starting to show true leadership

Manchester United Musa Okwonga
Read

Mascherano older, slower but utterly indispensable

Argentina Tim Vickery
Read
Danny Rose is part of England's squad for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Rose may allow family to Russia for World Cup

England Reuters
Read
Germany fans in Berlin

Fans at home still divided over Germany

Germany Stephan Uersfeld
Read
Across his 16-year career in coaching, Osorio has built a reputation for being a tireless learner and exhaustive innovator.

Sweden stands in the way of Mexico and history

Mexico Cesar Hernandez
Read
The Church on the Blood reflected in City Pond.

WC diaries: End of the Romanovs and start of a 3400-km journey

FIFA World Cup Jayaditya Gupta in Ekaterinburg
Read
Miranda and Thiago Silva are long in the tooth, but they've helped fortify Brazil's defence in Russia.

Miranda, Thiago Silva are central to Brazil's success

World Cup 2018 Gabrielle Marcotti
Read
World Cup

WC host city receives multiple bomb threats

World Cup Reuters
Read
Jesse Lingard, left, and Harry Kane, right, were instrumental as England thrashed Panama.

Kane's role for England 'complex' - Southgate

England ESPN
Read

World Cup TV guide: Australia kick-off times

FIFA World Cup ESPN staff
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN
Share
Tweet
   

VAR impact making football lose charm - Denmark's Christian Eriksen

France and Denmark punched their tickets to the next round, Argentina advanced in dramatic fashion and Croatia finished out the group stage unbeaten.
VAR took centre stage as Portugal and Iran played to a dramatic 1-1 draw in their Group B finale.
Lauren, Don Hutchinson and Leroy Rosenior tackle Portugal's profligacy in front of goal, before giving their take on a missed opportunity for Iran.

Christian Eriksen has said the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system is making football "lose some of its charm."

VAR has been at the centre of numerous incidents throughout the tournament, with Iran being given a controversial late penalty in their draw with Portugal after a VAR review and two spot-kicks awarded against Eriksen's Denmark.

Speaking after the goalless draw against France on Tuesday that secured his side's place in the round-of-16, Eriksen said it had also changed the way players were reacting to situations inside the penalty area.

"We have played two games and we have had two penalties against us, so of course we are not really pleased with it," he said.

"It is something that wants to make the game perfect, but it makes football lose some of its charm.

"As a player, sometimes you expect something to happen every time the ball is in the box. Every time somebody falls down, you get nervous because you have to watch your back because anything can happen.

"There is a lot of difference compared to the feeling you normally have."

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.