VAR impact making football lose charm - Denmark's Christian Eriksen

France and Denmark punched their tickets to the next round, Argentina advanced in dramatic fashion and Croatia finished out the group stage unbeaten.

VAR took centre stage as Portugal and Iran played to a dramatic 1-1 draw in their Group B finale.

Lauren, Don Hutchinson and Leroy Rosenior tackle Portugal's profligacy in front of goal, before giving their take on a missed opportunity for Iran.

Christian Eriksen has said the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system is making football "lose some of its charm."

VAR has been at the centre of numerous incidents throughout the tournament, with Iran being given a controversial late penalty in their draw with Portugal after a VAR review and two spot-kicks awarded against Eriksen's Denmark.

Speaking after the goalless draw against France on Tuesday that secured his side's place in the round-of-16, Eriksen said it had also changed the way players were reacting to situations inside the penalty area.

"We have played two games and we have had two penalties against us, so of course we are not really pleased with it," he said.

"It is something that wants to make the game perfect, but it makes football lose some of its charm.

"As a player, sometimes you expect something to happen every time the ball is in the box. Every time somebody falls down, you get nervous because you have to watch your back because anything can happen.

"There is a lot of difference compared to the feeling you normally have."

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.