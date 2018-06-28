Russian police evacuate venues in World Cup host city Rostov after bomb threats

Previous
Mexico
Sweden
2:00 PM UTC
Match 44
Match 44
South Korea
Germany
2:00 PM UTC
Match 43
Match 43
Serbia
Brazil
6:00 PM UTC
Match 41
Match 41
Switzerland
Costa Rica
6:00 PM UTC
Match 42
Match 42
Japan
Poland
2:00 PM UTC Jun 28, 2018
Match 47
Match 47
Senegal
Colombia
2:00 PM UTC Jun 28, 2018
Match 48
Match 48
England
Belgium
6:00 PM UTC Jun 28, 2018
Match 45
Match 45
Panama
Tunisia
6:00 PM UTC Jun 28, 2018
Match 46
Match 46
World Cup

2018 World Cup draw complete results

FIFA World Cup ESPN staff
Read
Germany fans pose for a photo ahead of Germany's World Cup group-stage match against Sweden.

LIVE: Mexico need point; Germany on the brink

FIFA World Cup ESPN
Read

Jones relishing the challenge of facing Fellaini and Lukaku

FIFA World Cup
Read
England's Harry Kane, John Stone, Jesse Lingard, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Raheem Sterling are all aged 25 or younger

England stars have 'golden generation' potential

World Cup 2018 Mark Ogden
Read

When a goal celebration serves as a political statement

FIFA World Cup Nick Ames
Read

Ballsupski: What Maradona did was wrong. It wasn't 1-1, it was 2-1.

FIFA World Cup
Read

9288.2 kilometers over 8 days and 8 time zones

FIFA World Cup
Read
Enrique Caceres was a frequent VAR booth visitor and gave two penalties, while also opting not send off Cristiao Ronaldo.

VAR making football lose charm - Eriksen

FIFA World Cup ESPN
Read

Watch the 2018 FIFA Word Cup live

FIFA World Cup
Read
The World Cup winner's trophy

FIFA 2018 World Cup: Fixtures, results and coverage

FIFA World Cup ESPN staff
Read
Romelu Lukaku

Lukaku starting to show true leadership

Manchester United Musa Okwonga
Read

Mascherano older, slower but utterly indispensable

Argentina Tim Vickery
Read
Danny Rose is part of England's squad for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Rose may allow family to Russia for World Cup

England Reuters
Read
Germany fans in Berlin

Fans at home still divided over Germany

Germany Stephan Uersfeld
Read
Across his 16-year career in coaching, Osorio has built a reputation for being a tireless learner and exhaustive innovator.

Sweden stands in the way of Mexico and history

Mexico Cesar Hernandez
Read
The Church on the Blood reflected in City Pond.

WC diaries: End of the Romanovs and start of a 3400-km journey

FIFA World Cup Jayaditya Gupta in Ekaterinburg
Read
Miranda and Thiago Silva are long in the tooth, but they've helped fortify Brazil's defence in Russia.

Miranda, Thiago Silva are central to Brazil's success

World Cup 2018 Gabrielle Marcotti
Read
World Cup

WC host city receives multiple bomb threats

World Cup Reuters
Read
Jesse Lingard, left, and Harry Kane, right, were instrumental as England thrashed Panama.

Kane's role for England 'complex' - Southgate

England ESPN
Read

World Cup TV guide: Australia kick-off times

FIFA World Cup ESPN staff
Read
 By Reuters
Russian police evacuate venues in World Cup host city Rostov after bomb threats

Martin Ainstein's train pulls up at World Cup host city Rostov-on-Don, home of the historic Museum of Railways.

ROSTOV-ON-DON, Russia -- Russian police said early on Wednesday they had received multiple bomb threats in the World Cup host city of Rostov-on-Don, causing bars and restaurants to be evacuated across the city.

"On June 26, police received a series of phone calls about explosives planted at locations in Rostov-on-Don," local police said in a statement.

"Police forces made all the necessary checks and no dangerous objects were found. Currently, all the venues are operating normally."

Authorities have vowed to host a safe World Cup and any security incidents involving fans could jeopardise Moscow's efforts.

A policeman at the Topos Congress-Hotel in Rostov-on-Don, which was evacuated at around 20.00 GMT on Tuesday, also said 16 venues had been evacuated across the city as part of a drill.

On the other side of the city, a manager at the Luciano Italian restaurant said staff had been told to evacuate the building for around two hours after receiving a bomb threat.

"There was a phone call, an anonymous phone call, they said there was a bomb in the building," said the manager, who declined to give their name because they were not authorised to speak to the media.

A spokesman for FIFA, soccer's world governing body, was not immediately available for comment.

The Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, some 955 km (593 miles) south of Moscow, has so far hosted four matches in the World Cup, including Croatia's 2-1 win over Iceland earlier on Tuesday. The next scheduled match at the venue is on Monday.

The city is just a short distance from Russia's border with eastern Ukraine, where rebels backed by Moscow have been fighting Ukrainian troops since 2014, and its close proximity to the conflict had caused security concerns ahead of the tournament.

The Topos Congress-Hotel is listed as an official World Cup hotel by FIFA, but none of the competing teams are staying there, according to official documents.

Police at the scene said the hotel had been evacuated due to a bomb threat and sniffer dogs were seen entering the building, a Reuters witness said.

Security services were seen questioning people on the street outside the hotel, next to emergency vehicles and a crowd of around 60 evacuated guests who had not yet been allowed back into the building.

Russia was subject to a wave of hoax bomb threats last summer, causing disruption at businesses and public buildings in towns and cities across the country.

The Russian Federal Security Service said in October it had identified four Russian citizens behind the hoax campaign, who were living abroad and using internet phone services to call in the threats anonymously.

Comments

