Argentina's Lionel Messi looks 'stressed and unhappy' - Pablo Zabaleta

Australia
Peru
2:00 PM UTC
Match 38
Game Details
Denmark
France
2:00 PM UTC
Match 37
Game Details
Iceland
Croatia
6:00 PM UTC
Match 40
Game Details
Nigeria
Argentina
6:00 PM UTC
Match 39
Game Details
Mexico
Sweden
2:00 PM UTC Jun 27, 2018
Match 44
Game Details
South Korea
Germany
2:00 PM UTC Jun 27, 2018
Match 43
Game Details
Serbia
Brazil
6:00 PM UTC Jun 27, 2018
Match 41
Game Details
Switzerland
Costa Rica
6:00 PM UTC Jun 27, 2018
Match 42
Game Details
World Cup

2018 World Cup draw complete results

FIFA World Cup ESPN staff
Read

Brazil receive warm welcome in Moscow

FIFA World Cup
Read

Mexico's mentality is 'zero excuses'

FIFA World Cup
Read
Jay-Jay Okocha of Nigeria

Facts and figures ahead of Nigeria vs Argentina

Nigeria Dami Ugbane, KweséESPN
Read

Martinez hints at Belgium changes for England clash

FIFA World Cup
Read

Messi looks 'stressed and unhappy' - Zabaleta

FIFA World Cup Sam Marsden
Read

Make or break for Australia in Sochi

FIFA World Cup
Read

Watch the 2018 FIFA Word Cup live

FIFA World Cup
Read
Mexico fans look on as South Korea goalkeeper Cho Hyun-woo makes a save during their World Cup clash

South Korea's Cho eyes dream England move

FIFA World Cup John Duerden
Read

Ballsupski: 100% of Iceland's population will watch their game today

FIFA World Cup
Read
MexicoMexico
SwedenSweden
Fox 2:00 PM UTC
Match 44
Game Details
England's Walker not real defender - Wenger

FIFA World Cup Mattias Karen
Read
The Adidas Telstar Mechta will be the official match ball for the knockout stage of the 2018 World Cup

World Cup match ball released - yes, another one

Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Janne Andersson has played down reports Sweden spied on South Korea ahead of the World Cup.

Sweden boss blasts Germany 'provocation'

Sweden Tom Marshall
Read
Spain's Iago Aspas, right, scores his side's second goal past Morocco goalkeeper Monir El Kajoui, during the group B match between Spain and Morocco at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Monday, June 25, 2018.

Morocco's Belhanda: VAR just helps the big teams

FIFA World Cup Dermot Corrigan
Read
Romelu Lukaku gets treatment on an ankle injury against Tunisia.

Lukaku misses training ahead of England clash

World Cup 2018 ESPN
Read
Mohamed Salah reacts after Egypt lost its second group-stage match at the World Cup.

Why the Arab nations have struggled at the World Cup

FIFA World Cup John Duerden
Read
Javier Hernandez

Mexico can't let dream start slip

Mexico Tom Marshall
Read
The statue of the Starostin brothers inside Moscow's Spartak Stadium.

Spartak statues show how football can be more than life, death

World Cup Jayaditya Gupta in Moscow
Read

Portugal pay the price for Ronaldo's off night

Portugal Raphael Honigstein
Read
 By Samuel Marsden
Argentina's Lionel Messi looks 'stressed and unhappy' - Pablo Zabaleta

Free-Kick: Favourites progress, Portugal survive as Messi hopes to spur Argentina into round of 16
ESPN FC's Alejandro Moreno reveals his best XI for Argentina, but the ESPN FC crew are at odds on whether La Albiceleste can defeat Nigeria.
Argentina's Angel Di Maria reveals how he was able to focus on helping Argentina, and ignore the critics during his side's World Cup qualifying campaign.
Kwese Sports' Colin Udoh sheds light on the state of Nigeria's mentality, amid widespread talk of disarray in the Argentina camp.
ESPN FC's Mark Ogden reports on potential Argentina lineup changes, and Lionel Messi's status on the eve of their crunch clash with Nigeria.
Paul Mariner and Alexis Nunes battle it out in World Cup Predictor ahead of Denmark-France, Nigeria-Argentina and more.
Nigeria players look ahead to their crunch match with Argentina - but can they keep Messi quiet?
Argentina's World Cup home of Bronitsy in Russia threw a birthday celebration for Lionel Messi, including a rather special cake.
ESPN's team of reporters in Russia have messages for birthday boy Lionel Messi as he faces elimination. Meanwhile, England fans are in high spirits.

Former Argentina international Pablo Zabaleta is concerned by how "stressed and unhappy" Lionel Messi has appeared at the 2018 World Cup.

Messi missed a penalty against Iceland as Argentina drew 1-1 in their opening game in Russia and then was then ineffective against Croatia as they were beaten 3-0 last Thursday.

Zabaleta, who won the 2005 Under-20 World Cup and the 2008 Olympics alongside Messi, wrote in his column for the BBC: "The happiest I saw Messi when I played alongside him for Argentina was in 2012 -- he scored a hat trick against Brazil in New York and played the whole game with freedom and a smile on his face.

"His body language was completely the opposite before the Croatia game. To see him looking so stressed and unhappy at this World Cup was a real worry.

"I felt really sorry for him. It is very unusual to see him like that, but it was a sign of what was going on in his head.

"There is a huge pressure on him because people expect too much. I was not surprised he struggled. I know that if you go into a game and you don't really enjoy it then it is very difficult to play well."

World Cup 2018 must-reads

Make your daily picks with ESPN FC Match Predictor 2018!
- Who is going through? Round of 16 permutations and scenarios
- World Cup Daily live blog: Follow the action on and off the pitch
- World Cup fixtures, results and coverage
-
Denmark and Knudsen put family ahead of football at the World Cup
- Ronaldo, Lukaku in, Kane out of ESPN's team of Matchday Two

Despite picking up just one point from their first two games, Argentina could still reach the round of 16 if they beat Nigeria on Tuesday and Iceland fail to beat Croatia -- with qualification potentially coming down to goal difference if Iceland win.

Regardless of what happens, though, Messi has already said he could quit international football after the tournament and Zabaleta says it's getting "harder" for him to keep turning out for his country.

Even though he's helped Argentina reach three consecutive finals -- at the 2014 World Cup and the Copa America in 2015 and 2016 -- Messi remains under intense scrutiny in his homeland for his performances with the national team.

"I think it's getting harder for Leo to play for Argentina," Zabaleta added. "He turned 31 on Sunday so he is getting older and sometimes, mentally, you can feel tired as well.

"Part of that is down to his history with Argentina. This team has lost the past three finals they have played. In Argentina, that is not enough. For some people, and for parts of the media, you have to win -- just reaching the final is not acceptable.

"So losing three finals in four years has been tough mentally and psychologically for everyone in that team, especially Leo."

Messi, who has scored 64 goals in 126 appearances for the Albiceleste, previously retired from international football after the 2016 Copa America final.

Following a national campaign, though, he decided to come out of retirement.

Samuel Marsden covers Barcelona for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @SamuelMarsden.

