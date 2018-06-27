Previous
Australia
Peru
2:00 PM UTC
Match 38
Match 38
Denmark
France
2:00 PM UTC
Match 37
Match 37
Iceland
Croatia
6:00 PM UTC
Match 40
Match 40
Nigeria
Argentina
6:00 PM UTC
Match 39
Match 39
Mexico
Sweden
2:00 PM UTC Jun 27, 2018
Match 44
Match 44
South Korea
Germany
2:00 PM UTC Jun 27, 2018
Match 43
Match 43
Serbia
Brazil
6:00 PM UTC Jun 27, 2018
Match 41
Match 41
Switzerland
Costa Rica
6:00 PM UTC Jun 27, 2018
Match 42
Match 42
Next
Match 44

 By Associated Press
Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri, Granit Xhaka fined by FIFA for celebrations

Despite Serbia controlling play early, the organization of Switzerland led to two second-half goals to give them a deserving win.
Brazil and Switzerland left it till the end to earn their wins, while Nigeria beat Iceland and kept the door open for Argentina to sneak into the round of 16.

MOSCOW -- FIFA has fined three Switzerland players for making hand gestures of an Albanian national symbol to celebrate World Cup goals against Serbia, and cleared them to continue playing.

Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri received a warning and a fine of 10,000 Swiss francs ($10,100) for unsporting behavior, in a judgment by FIFA's disciplinary panel on Monday.

Switzerland captain Stephan Lichtsteiner was warned and fined 5,000 Swiss francs ($5,050).

The FIFA judges had the power to impose two-match bans if the actions of the players in a 2-1 win last Friday in Kaliningrad were judged to have provoked the general public.

Xhaka and Shaqiri made hand gestures of a two-headed eagle after scoring second-half goals, and Lichtsteiner joined in the celebration.

World Cup 2018 must-reads

Make your daily picks with ESPN FC Match Predictor 2018!
- Who is going through? Round of 16 permutations and scenarios
- World Cup Daily live blog: Follow the action on and off the pitch
- World Cup fixtures, results and coverage
- How to fix Argentina? Drop Caballero, pass to Messi quicker
- Which group stage World Cup matches still matter?
- Ronaldo, Lukaku in, Kane out of ESPN's team of Matchday Two

The two goal scorers have ethnic Albanian heritage linked to Kosovo, a former Serbian province that declared independence in 2008. Serbia doesn't recognise that independence.

In a separate ruling Monday, FIFA fined the Serbian football federation 54,000 Swiss francs ($54,700) for incidents involving its fans at the same game.

Serbia was charged for fans' "display of discriminatory banners and messages by Serbian supporters as well as for throwing objects during the match," FIFA said.

Both the Switzerland and Serbia teams played down any political factors before the game last Friday. Shaqiri had posted a photograph on Instagram of his playing boots, one with a Switzerland flag on the heel and the other with a Kosovo flag.

However, a tense back-and-forth game saw Xhaka level the game in the second half and Shaqiri win it with a 90th-minute goal.

Serbian officials and fans were angered by refereeing decisions during the game and FIFA issued more verdicts Monday.

Coach Mladen Krstajic and federation president Slavisa Kokeza were each fined 5,000 Swiss francs ($5,050) and warned by FIFA for "unsporting behavior due to statements made" about the referee.

