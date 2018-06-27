World Cup breaks penalty kick record with help of video assistant referees

Previous
Australia
Peru
2:00 PM UTC
Match 38
Game Details
Denmark
France
2:00 PM UTC
Match 37
Game Details
Iceland
Croatia
6:00 PM UTC
Match 40
Game Details
Nigeria
Argentina
6:00 PM UTC
Match 39
Game Details
Mexico
Sweden
2:00 PM UTC Jun 27, 2018
Match 44
Game Details
South Korea
Germany
2:00 PM UTC Jun 27, 2018
Match 43
Game Details
Serbia
Brazil
6:00 PM UTC Jun 27, 2018
Match 41
Game Details
Switzerland
Costa Rica
6:00 PM UTC Jun 27, 2018
Match 42
Game Details
Next
World Cup

2018 World Cup draw complete results

FIFA World Cup ESPN staff
Brazil receive warm welcome in Moscow

FIFA World Cup
Mexico's mentality is 'zero excuses'

FIFA World Cup
Jay-Jay Okocha of Nigeria

Facts and figures ahead of Nigeria vs Argentina

Nigeria Dami Ugbane, KweséESPN
Martinez hints at Belgium changes for England clash

FIFA World Cup
Messi looks 'stressed and unhappy' - Zabaleta

FIFA World Cup Sam Marsden
Make or break for Australia in Sochi

FIFA World Cup
Watch the 2018 FIFA Word Cup live

FIFA World Cup
Mexico fans look on as South Korea goalkeeper Cho Hyun-woo makes a save during their World Cup clash

South Korea's Cho eyes dream England move

FIFA World Cup John Duerden
Ballsupski: 100% of Iceland's population will watch their game today

FIFA World Cup
England's Walker not real defender - Wenger

FIFA World Cup Mattias Karen
The Adidas Telstar Mechta will be the official match ball for the knockout stage of the 2018 World Cup

World Cup match ball released - yes, another one

Toe Poke Chris Wright
Janne Andersson has played down reports Sweden spied on South Korea ahead of the World Cup.

Sweden boss blasts Germany 'provocation'

Sweden Tom Marshall
Spain's Iago Aspas, right, scores his side's second goal past Morocco goalkeeper Monir El Kajoui, during the group B match between Spain and Morocco at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Monday, June 25, 2018.

Morocco's Belhanda: VAR just helps the big teams

FIFA World Cup Dermot Corrigan
Romelu Lukaku gets treatment on an ankle injury against Tunisia.

Lukaku misses training ahead of England clash

World Cup 2018 ESPN
Mohamed Salah reacts after Egypt lost its second group-stage match at the World Cup.

Why the Arab nations have struggled at the World Cup

FIFA World Cup John Duerden
Javier Hernandez

Mexico can't let dream start slip

Mexico Tom Marshall
The statue of the Starostin brothers inside Moscow's Spartak Stadium.

Spartak statues show how football can be more than life, death

World Cup Jayaditya Gupta in Moscow
Portugal pay the price for Ronaldo's off night

Portugal Raphael Honigstein
ESPN FC  By ESPN
World Cup breaks penalty kick record with help of video assistant referees

Shaka Hislop breaks down Sweden's hard-fought 1-0 win over South Korea decided by Andreas Granqvist's VAR-awarded penalty.

There have now been more penalties awarded in the 2018 World Cup in Russia than in any previous edition.

Cristiano Ronaldo's saved effort following a video assistant referee review against Iran was the record 19th spot kick awarded in the tournament, which has yet to reach the knockout stage.

A VAR review later gave Iran a penalty in stoppage time.

Thus far, 15 of the 20 total penalties have been successfully converted.

In Brazil four years ago, there were only 13 penalties in the entire tournament. The previous World Cup record of 18 was first set in 1990, then matched in 1998 and 2002.

The role of VAR goes a long way to explaining this trend, with seven penalties so far being awarded following a video review, and VAR has also confirmed referees' decisions on the field on several occasions.

That said, this World Cup would be on course to beat the tally of 18 even without VAR.

A penalty was also disallowed in Brazil's win over Costa Rica on Friday after VAR deemed there was no foul on Neymar, while in Saudi Arabia's game against Egypt, for the first time, the referee rejected an official review of a spot kick he had given.

If the current rate continues, the World Cup is on course for a total of more than 30 spot kicks being awarded by the tournament's end. 

