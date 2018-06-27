World Cup LIVE: Australia, Argentina need a miracle; Croatia, France through
Australia must beat Peru and hope already-qualified France win against Denmark. Meanwhile, Argentina have to beat Nigeria and hope Iceland don't beat top team Croatia.
