World Cup LIVE: Brazil need a point; Germany out; Mexico, Sweden through
Brazil need a point against Serbia to guarantee their place, while Switzerland just need draw as well.
World champions Germany lost 2-0 to South Korea with goals in the final minute and crash out in the group stages for the first time since 1938. Mexico, who lost 3-0 to Sweden, go through in second place, while the Swedes took top spot in an incredible Group F.
