World Cup LIVE: Brazil need a point; Germany out; Mexico, Sweden through

Day 14 of the beautiful game and it's turning into a ghoulish affair, as Anthony Richardson and Ian Fiveankles bring you the latest of what's happening in Russia.

Brazil need a point against Serbia to guarantee their place, while Switzerland just need draw as well.

World champions Germany lost 2-0 to South Korea with goals in the final minute and crash out in the group stages for the first time since 1938. Mexico, who lost 3-0 to Sweden, go through in second place, while the Swedes took top spot in an incredible Group F.

Join the chat and post comments / questions using the hashtag #AskESPNFC.