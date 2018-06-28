Previous
Mexico
Sweden
0
3
FT
Match 44
Game Details
Highlights
South Korea
Germany
2
0
FT
Match 43
Game Details
Highlights
Serbia
Brazil
0
2
LIVE 83'
Match 41
Game Details
Highlights
Switzerland
Costa Rica
1
1
LIVE 84'
Match 42
Game Details
Highlights
Japan
Poland
2:00 PM UTC Jun 28, 2018
Match 47
Game Details
Senegal
Colombia
2:00 PM UTC Jun 28, 2018
Match 48
Game Details
England
Belgium
6:00 PM UTC Jun 28, 2018
Match 45
Game Details
Panama
Tunisia
6:00 PM UTC Jun 28, 2018
Match 46
Game Details
Next
World Cup

Mats Hummels of Germany react after a missed chance

Hummels: Germany went 'wild' in search of goal

Germany ESPN
Read
World Cup LIVE: Brazil need a point; Germany out; Mexico, Sweden through

Day 14 of the beautiful game and it's turning into a ghoulish affair, as Anthony Richardson and Ian Fiveankles bring you the latest of what's happening in Russia.

Brazil need a point against Serbia to guarantee their place, while Switzerland just need draw as well.

World champions Germany lost 2-0 to South Korea with goals in the final minute and crash out in the group stages for the first time since 1938. Mexico, who lost 3-0 to Sweden, go through in second place, while the Swedes took top spot in an incredible Group F.

Join the chat and post comments / questions using the hashtag #AskESPNFC.

