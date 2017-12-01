World Cup TV guide: Australia channels, kick-off times, dates and schedule
Australia have bowed out of Russia 2018, but there's plenty to play for as the World Cup edges closer to the round of 16.
Australian kick-off times for the 2018 World Cup:
All times are listed in AEST. All games are available through Optus.
*Asterisked matches will be broadcast on free-to-air channel SBS -- including all remaining group-stage games following the fall-out from Optus' streaming issues.
Friday June 15
Russia 5-0 Saudi Arabia
Egypt 0-1 Uruguay
Saturday June 16
Morocco 0-1 Iran
Portugal 3-3 Spain
Australia 1-2 France
Argentina 1-1 Iceland
Sunday June 17
Peru 0-1 Denmark
Croatia 2-0 Nigeria
Costa Rica 0-1 Serbia
Monday June 18
Germany 0-1 Mexico
Brazil 1-1 Switzerland
Sweden 1-0 Korea Republic
Tuesday June 19
Belgium 3-0 Panama
Tunisia 1-2 England
Colombia 1-2 Japan
Wednesday June 20
Poland 1-2 Senegal
Russia 3-1 Egypt
Portugal 0-1 Morocco
Thursday June 21
Uruguay 1-0 Saudi Arabia
Iran 0-1 Spain
Australia 1-1 Denmark
Friday June 22
France 1-0 Peru
Argentina 0-3 Croatia
Brazil 2-0 Costa Rica
Saturday June 23
Nigeria 2-0 Iceland
Serbia 1-2 Switzerland
Belgium 5-2 Tunisia
Sunday June 24
Korea Republic 1-2 Mexico
Germany 2-1 Sweden
England 6-1 Panama
Monday June 25
Japan 2-2 Senegal
Poland 0-3 Colombia
Tuesday June 26
Uruguay 3-0 Russia
Saudi Arabia 2-1 Egypt
Iran 1-1 Portugal
Spain 2-2 Morocco
Wednesday June 27
Denmark 0-0 France
Australia 0-2 Peru
Nigeria 1-2 Argentina
Iceland 1-2 Croatia
Thursday June 28
*Korea Republic vs. Germany, Midnight
*Mexico vs. Sweden, Midnight
*Serbia vs. Brazil, 4 a.m.
*Switzerland vs. Costa Rica, 4 a.m.
Friday June 29
*Japan vs. Poland, Midnight
*Senegal vs. Colombia, Midnight
*England vs. Belgium, 4 a.m.
*Panama vs. Tunisia, 4 a.m.
Sunday July 1 -- Round of 16
Winner C vs. Runner-up D, Midnight
Winner A vs. Runner-up B, 4 a.m.
Monday July 2 -- Round of 16
Winner B vs. Runner-up A, Midnight
Winner D vs. Runner-up C, 4 a.m.
Tuesday July 3 -- Round of 16
Winner E vs. Runner-up F, Midnight
Winner G vs. Runner-up H, 4 a.m.
Wednesday July 4 -- Round of 16
Winner F vs. Runner-up E, Midnight
Winner H vs. Runner-up G, 4 a.m.
Saturday July 7
Quarterfinal 1, Midnight
Quarterfinal 2, 4 a.m.
Sunday July 8
Quarterfinal 3, Midnight
Quarterfinal 4, 4 a.m.
Wednesday July 11
*Semifinal 1, 4 a.m.
Thursday July 12
*Semifinal 2, 4 a.m.
Sunday July 15
*Third place playoff, Midnight
Monday July 16
*World Cup Final, 1 a.m.
