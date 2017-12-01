World Cup TV guide: Australia channels, kick-off times, dates and schedule

Previous
Australia
Peru
0
2
FT
Match 38
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Denmark
France
0
0
FT
Match 37
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Iceland
Croatia
1
2
FT
Match 40
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Nigeria
Argentina
1
2
FT
Match 39
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Mexico
Sweden
2:00 PM UTC
Match 44
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
South Korea
Germany
2:00 PM UTC
Match 43
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Serbia
Brazil
6:00 PM UTC
Match 41
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Switzerland
Costa Rica
6:00 PM UTC
Match 42
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
World Cup

2018 World Cup draw complete results

FIFA World Cup ESPN staff
Read
Jesse Lingard, left, and Harry Kane, right, were instrumental as England thrashed Panama.

Kane's role for England 'complex' - Southgate

England ESPN
Read

World Cup TV guide: Australia kick-off times

FIFA World Cup ESPN staff
Read

Sampaoli hails 'true rebels' Argentina after win

Argentina Jeff Carlisle
Read

Nigeria's Mikel fumes at Rojo's 'clear handball'

Nigeria Associated Press
Read

Do Serbia have what it takes to upset Brazil?

ESPN FC TV
Read

France have a chance to announce themselves vs. Argentina

ESPN FC TV
Read

Extra Time: Handball confusion, Dybala's role, same old Higuain

ESPN FC TV
Read

Croatia boss warns: Groups done and done

Croatia Reuters
Read

'Proud' Iceland's 'batteries' on empty - Hallgrimsson

Iceland Reuters
Read

Argentina's winner a product of Nigeria's defensive letdown

FIFA World Cup
Read

Iceland 1-2 Croatia: Perisic and co. bid Iceland farewell

FIFA World Cup
Read

Do Argentina stand a chance against France?

FIFA World Cup
Read

Fans in Argentina go wild after game-winning goal

FIFA World Cup
Read
Angentina fans watching the game on a large screen at San Martin square in Buenos Aires celebrate after Rojo scores.

Marcos Rojo's late stunner in photos

Argentina ESPN
Read

Hutchison: Nigeria are built for the next World Cup

FIFA World Cup
Read
Lionel Messi finally scored his first goal of the 2018 World Cup as Argentina defeated Nigeria to reach the last 16.

Messi, Banega 8/10 as Argentina beat Nigeria

Argentina Player Ratings Sam Kelly
Read

No one does World Cup madness like Argentina

World Cup Mark Ogden
Read

Matchday 13: Argentina's delight, Croatia cruises

FIFA World Cup
Read

German FA staff fined for provoking Sweden

Germany Associated Press
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN
Share
Tweet
   

World Cup TV guide: Australia channels, kick-off times, dates and schedule

The ESPN FC team answer your tweets on the varying definitions of a handball, Paulo Dybala's substitute role and Gonzalo Higuain's shortcomings.
France and Denmark punched their tickets to the next round, Argentina advanced in dramatic fashion and Croatia finished out the group stage unbeaten.

Australia have bowed out of Russia 2018, but there's plenty to play for as the World Cup edges closer to the round of 16.

Australian kick-off times for the 2018 World Cup:

All times are listed in AEST. All games are available through Optus.

*Asterisked matches will be broadcast on free-to-air channel SBS -- including all remaining group-stage games following the fall-out from Optus' streaming issues.

Friday June 15

Russia 5-0 Saudi Arabia
Egypt 0-1 Uruguay

Saturday June 16

Morocco 0-1 Iran
Portugal 3-3 Spain
Australia 1-2 France
Argentina 1-1 Iceland

Sunday June 17

Peru 0-1 Denmark
Croatia 2-0 Nigeria
Costa Rica 0-1 Serbia

Monday June 18

Germany 0-1 Mexico
Brazil 1-1 Switzerland
Sweden 1-0 Korea Republic

Tuesday June 19

Belgium 3-0 Panama
Tunisia 1-2 England
Colombia 1-2 Japan

Wednesday June 20

Poland 1-2 Senegal
Russia 3-1 Egypt
Portugal 0-1 Morocco

Thursday June 21

Uruguay 1-0 Saudi Arabia
Iran 0-1 Spain
Australia 1-1 Denmark

Friday June 22

France 1-0 Peru
Argentina 0-3 Croatia
Brazil 2-0 Costa Rica

Saturday June 23

Nigeria 2-0 Iceland
Serbia 1-2 Switzerland
Belgium 5-2 Tunisia

Sunday June 24

Korea Republic 1-2 Mexico
Germany 2-1 Sweden
England 6-1 Panama

Monday June 25

Japan 2-2 Senegal
Poland 0-3 Colombia

Tuesday June 26

Uruguay 3-0 Russia
Saudi Arabia 2-1 Egypt
Iran 1-1 Portugal
Spain 2-2 Morocco

Wednesday June 27

Denmark 0-0 France
Australia 0-2 Peru
Nigeria 1-2 Argentina
Iceland 1-2 Croatia

Thursday June 28

*Korea Republic vs. Germany, Midnight
*Mexico vs. Sweden, Midnight
*Serbia vs. Brazil, 4 a.m.
*Switzerland vs. Costa Rica, 4 a.m.

Friday June 29

*Japan vs. Poland, Midnight
*Senegal vs. Colombia, Midnight
*England vs. Belgium, 4 a.m.
*Panama vs. Tunisia, 4 a.m.

Sunday July 1 -- Round of 16

Winner C vs. Runner-up D, Midnight
Winner A vs. Runner-up B, 4 a.m.

Monday July 2 -- Round of 16

Winner B vs. Runner-up A, Midnight
Winner D vs. Runner-up C, 4 a.m.

Tuesday July 3 -- Round of 16

Winner E vs. Runner-up F, Midnight
Winner G vs. Runner-up H, 4 a.m.

Wednesday July 4 -- Round of 16

Winner F vs. Runner-up E, Midnight
Winner H vs. Runner-up G, 4 a.m.

Saturday July 7

Quarterfinal 1, Midnight
Quarterfinal 2, 4 a.m.

Sunday July 8

Quarterfinal 3, Midnight
Quarterfinal 4, 4 a.m.

Wednesday July 11

*Semifinal 1, 4 a.m.

Thursday July 12

*Semifinal 2, 4 a.m.

Sunday July 15

*Third place playoff, Midnight

Monday July 16

*World Cup Final, 1 a.m.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.