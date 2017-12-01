World Cup TV guide: Australia channels, kick-off times, dates and schedule

The ESPN FC team answer your tweets on the varying definitions of a handball, Paulo Dybala's substitute role and Gonzalo Higuain's shortcomings.

France and Denmark punched their tickets to the next round, Argentina advanced in dramatic fashion and Croatia finished out the group stage unbeaten.

Australia have bowed out of Russia 2018, but there's plenty to play for as the World Cup edges closer to the round of 16.

Australian kick-off times for the 2018 World Cup:

All times are listed in AEST. All games are available through Optus.

*Asterisked matches will be broadcast on free-to-air channel SBS -- including all remaining group-stage games following the fall-out from Optus' streaming issues.

Friday June 15

Russia 5-0 Saudi Arabia

Egypt 0-1 Uruguay

Saturday June 16

Morocco 0-1 Iran

Portugal 3-3 Spain

Australia 1-2 France

Argentina 1-1 Iceland

Sunday June 17

Peru 0-1 Denmark

Croatia 2-0 Nigeria

Costa Rica 0-1 Serbia

Monday June 18

Germany 0-1 Mexico

Brazil 1-1 Switzerland

Sweden 1-0 Korea Republic

Tuesday June 19

Belgium 3-0 Panama

Tunisia 1-2 England

Colombia 1-2 Japan

Wednesday June 20

Poland 1-2 Senegal

Russia 3-1 Egypt

Portugal 0-1 Morocco

Thursday June 21

Uruguay 1-0 Saudi Arabia

Iran 0-1 Spain

Australia 1-1 Denmark

Friday June 22

France 1-0 Peru

Argentina 0-3 Croatia

Brazil 2-0 Costa Rica

Saturday June 23

Nigeria 2-0 Iceland

Serbia 1-2 Switzerland

Belgium 5-2 Tunisia

Sunday June 24

Korea Republic 1-2 Mexico

Germany 2-1 Sweden

England 6-1 Panama

Monday June 25

Japan 2-2 Senegal

Poland 0-3 Colombia

Tuesday June 26

Uruguay 3-0 Russia

Saudi Arabia 2-1 Egypt

Iran 1-1 Portugal

Spain 2-2 Morocco

Wednesday June 27

Denmark 0-0 France

Australia 0-2 Peru

Nigeria 1-2 Argentina

Iceland 1-2 Croatia

Thursday June 28

*Korea Republic vs. Germany, Midnight

*Mexico vs. Sweden, Midnight

*Serbia vs. Brazil, 4 a.m.

*Switzerland vs. Costa Rica, 4 a.m.

Friday June 29

*Japan vs. Poland, Midnight

*Senegal vs. Colombia, Midnight

*England vs. Belgium, 4 a.m.

*Panama vs. Tunisia, 4 a.m.

Sunday July 1 -- Round of 16

Winner C vs. Runner-up D, Midnight

Winner A vs. Runner-up B, 4 a.m.

Monday July 2 -- Round of 16

Winner B vs. Runner-up A, Midnight

Winner D vs. Runner-up C, 4 a.m.

Tuesday July 3 -- Round of 16

Winner E vs. Runner-up F, Midnight

Winner G vs. Runner-up H, 4 a.m.

Wednesday July 4 -- Round of 16

Winner F vs. Runner-up E, Midnight

Winner H vs. Runner-up G, 4 a.m.

Saturday July 7

Quarterfinal 1, Midnight

Quarterfinal 2, 4 a.m.

Sunday July 8

Quarterfinal 3, Midnight

Quarterfinal 4, 4 a.m.

Wednesday July 11

*Semifinal 1, 4 a.m.

Thursday July 12

*Semifinal 2, 4 a.m.

Sunday July 15

*Third place playoff, Midnight

Monday July 16

*World Cup Final, 1 a.m.

