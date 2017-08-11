Qatar World Cup to feature 40,000-seater stadium designed like skullcap

Previous
Manchester City
Everton
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Levante
Villarreal
6:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Málaga
Eibar
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Huddersfield Town
Newcastle United
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Barcelona
Real Betis
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Deportivo La Coruña
Real Madrid
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Paris Saint-Germain
Toulouse
6
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Qatar plans stadium to resemble skullcap

FIFA World Cup Associated Press
Read

Russia tries to dispel England fans' fears

England ESPN staff
Read

49 stadiums on list for 2026 World Cup bid

FIFA World Cup Tom Marshall
Read
Marrakech Stadium

Morocco's World Cup bidding failure set to continue

Football Nick Said, KweséESPN
Read

U.S. confident in 2026 World Cup joint bid

FIFA World Cup
Read
Morocco's Romain Saiss beats Togo's goalkeeper Kossi Agassa in their African Nations Cup match on Friday.

Morocco to rival U.S. for 2026 World Cup

Morocco Associated Press
Read

Iran bars players for life for facing Israelis

Iran ESPN staff
Read

ESPN FC remembers Les Murray

International
Read

Argentina, Uruguay to make joint Cup bid

FIFA World Cup Associated Press
Read
Issa Hayatou and Amaju Pinnick

Morocco still planning '26 Cup bid - Pinnick

Blog - FIFA KweséESPN
Read
Issa Hayatou and Amaju Pinnick

Pinnick backs Morocco to launch World Cup bid

Football KweséESPN
Read

Klose: Rudiger will improve under Conte

English Premier League Paul Murphy
Read
The goalkeeper looks on as the ball agonisingly rolls past him on the straw pitch

Russian farmer builds stadium out of straw

Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Poland set to be shock World Cup seeds

World Cup Dale Johnson
Read
Brazil

Rewind to the 1994 World Cup

On This Day John Brewin
Read

Ballack: Germany are not WC favourites

FIFA World Cup
Read

Rimando: I'll play until it feels like work

The Boot Room
Read

Kristick to lead WC United Bid Committee

World Cup Associated Press
Read

Platini ban upheld by Swiss supreme court

Blog - FIFA Associated Press
Read

Are Germany already World Cup favourites?

ESPN FC TV
Read
 By Associated Press
Share
Tweet
   

Qatar World Cup to feature 40,000-seater stadium designed like skullcap

ESPN FC's Stuart Holden and Shaka Hislop discuss the latest decision made by FIFA that will see the first winter World Cup final set for Dec. 18 in Qatar.
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said it makes sense to hold the 2022 Qatar World Cup in the winter months, but admitted it will have an impact on European league schedules.

Qatar World Cup organisers have presented plans for the 40,000-seat Al Thumama Stadium that will be used in 2022.

The design by Qatari architect Ibrahim M. Jaidah is based on the "gahfiya" skullcap worn under the gutra, or male headscarf, in the Gulf.

It is one of the seven stadiums currently being built for the tournament in the Gulf nation in five years.

Al Thumama Stadium, in the Doha suburb of Al Thumama, is due to be finished in 2020 and will be used for matches up to the quarterfinals in 2022.

"This symbolic design embodies everything that unites us as Arabs and Muslims, and is a fitting tribute to the first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East," Hassan al-Thawadi, Qatar's 2022 committee chief, said.

The capacity will be reduced to 20,000 after the World Cup.

The final will be staged at the Lusail Stadium on Dec. 18, 2022.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.