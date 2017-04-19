Previous
Real Madrid
Bayern Munich
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Home: 11/8  Draw: 3/1  Away: 9/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Leicester City
Atletico Madrid
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 1
Game Details
Home: 7/2  Draw: 11/4  Away: 17/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Metz
Paris Saint-Germain
0
0
LIVE 30'
Game Details
Home: 25/1  Draw: 7/1  Away: 1/9 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Bolton Wanderers
Bury
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Lanús
Zulia
12:00 AM UTC Apr 19, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sporting Cristal
The Strongest
12:45 AM UTC Apr 19, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Chapecoense AF
Nacional
12:45 AM UTC Apr 19, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
 By Associated Press
Share
Tweet
   

Oceania confederation backs U.S.-led 2026 World Cup bid

Herculez Gomez delves into the 2026 World Cup hopes of the United States after Bruce Arena's recent comments.

The United States, Canada and Mexico bid to co-host the 2026 World Cup is supported by the OFC, the 11-nation Oceania football confederation.

Oceania says it also agrees the bid should have "an exclusive period of negotiation" with FIFA for the next year.

The 211 FIFA member federations can decide on May 11 to give the North American neighbours a March 2018 deadline without rivals to show their bid is technically sound.

The bid launched this month is currently FIFA's only realistic option for the expanded 48-team World Cup in 2026. FIFA rules bar European and Asian members from bidding.

Oceania's FIFA vice president, David Chung, said "it makes sense on a rotational basis" for the 2026 edition to return to North America for the first time since the U.S.-hosted 1994 tournament.

