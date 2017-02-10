UEFA to ask for 16 places at expanded 2026 World Cup - Aleksander Ceferin

Gab Marcotti explains why FIFA's decision to expand the World Cup to 48 teams has its benefits, but not everyone agrees.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin has said Europe will ask FIFA for at least 16 places in the expanded 48-team World Cup.

Last month FIFA, world football's governing body, opted to add 16 teams to the 2026 tournament.

Two teams will advance to the knockout round from each three-nation group, and Ceferin, speaking after UEFA executive committee meeting, said: "We think it's realistic to ask for 16 slots plus another condition that each European [team] is in a different group."

FIFA is set to confirm continental entry quotas for 2026 at meetings in Bahrain in May.

BREAKING NEWS: UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin's 'good governance' reforms have been unanimously approved https://t.co/LXdOmvUeGU pic.twitter.com/9tzCXDYYgd - UEFA (@UEFA) February 9, 2017

Meanwhile, UEFA confirmed that it would introduce "good governance" reforms after the meeting.

Ceferin had announced plans for the reforms after he was elected to succeed Michel Platini, banned by FIFA for a financial conflict of interest, five months ago.

The measures include limiting UEFA's president and executive committee members to a maximum of three four-year terms.