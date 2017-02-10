Previous
Sydney FC
Wellington Phoenix FC
3
1
FT
Game Details
The Strongest
Wanderers
10:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 0
Game Details
Olimpia
Independiente del Valle
11:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 1
Game Details
Universitario de Deportes
Deportivo Capiatá
12:15 AM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 1
Game Details
Napoli
Genoa
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Bordeaux
Paris Saint-Germain
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Espanyol
Real Sociedad
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Mainz
FC Augsburg
7:30 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
 By Associated Press
UEFA to ask for 16 places at expanded 2026 World Cup - Aleksander Ceferin

Gab Marcotti explains why FIFA's decision to expand the World Cup to 48 teams has its benefits, but not everyone agrees.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin has said Europe will ask FIFA for at least 16 places in the expanded 48-team World Cup.

Last month FIFA, world football's governing body, opted to add 16 teams to the 2026 tournament.

Two teams will advance to the knockout round from each three-nation group, and Ceferin, speaking after UEFA executive committee meeting, said: "We think it's realistic to ask for 16 slots plus another condition that each European [team] is in a different group."

FIFA is set to confirm continental entry quotas for 2026 at meetings in Bahrain in May.

Meanwhile, UEFA confirmed that it would introduce "good governance" reforms after the meeting.

Ceferin had announced plans for the reforms after he was elected to succeed Michel Platini, banned by FIFA for a financial conflict of interest, five months ago.

The measures include limiting UEFA's president and executive committee members to a maximum of three four-year terms.

