Granada
Las Palmas
7:45 PM UTC
Braga
Estoril
9:00 PM UTC
VfB Stuttgart
Fortuna Düsseldorf
7:15 PM UTC
 By Associated Press
Russia increases 2018 World Cup budget by $325 million

Total spending by Russia for the 2018 World Cup has increased.

MOSCOW -- Russia has increased government spending on the 2018 World Cup by 19.1 billion rubles ($325 million) without explanation.

Total spending rises to 638.8bn rubles ($10.8bn), with all of the increase coming from federal budget funds, which now make up almost 55 percent of total spending.

The increase dwarfs previous attempts to cut costs by reducing the number of high-end hotels to be built and trimming expenses on other infrastructure.

There was no immediate comment by the World Cup organising committee on the reason for the increase, which was announced when an updated budget document was published on the government legal database.

The document said the extra money would largely go to construction or refits of World Cup-related facilities, without specifying which particular projects.

