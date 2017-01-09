AFC president Sheikh Salman urges England to bid for 2030 World Cup

Gab Marcotti explains why FIFA's decision to expand the World Cup to 48 teams has its benefits, but not everyone agrees.

The president of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has urged England to bid for the 2030 World Cup.

England lost out in the bidding for the 2006 World Cup to Germany and 2018 World Cup to Russia, and the then FA chairman Greg Dyke said in 2014 that the nation would not seek to host the tournament again while Sepp Blatter remained FIFA president amid corruption allegations over the process.

Dyke, who was replaced as FA chairman by Greg Clarke in August, said after Blatter was banned from football that England would be open to a new bid and AFC president Sheikh Salman Bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa said it could be successful if there is no competition from within Europe.

Sheikh Salman, who was the favourite for last year's FIFA presidential election but lost out to Gianni Infantino, said: "I would be in favour of England bidding in 2030 and I'm sure there would be widespread support from other confederations as well because the country is so well equipped to host the World Cup.

"But the most crucial aspect for England is first gaining the support of their own confederation so that they are the sole bidders from UEFA. It's no point England campaigning for the World Cup, like they have in the past, when the European vote is split."

Sheikh Salman has said England is 'well equipped' to host the 2030 World Cup.

England last hosted the World Cup in 1966, when the nation won the tournament, and the European Championship also took place in the country in 1996. Wembley will also play host to the semifinals and final at Euro 2020.

The country will not be able to bid for the 2026 World Cup, with the FIFA Council deciding in November that the tournament should not be held in any one continent more than once every 12 years. United States, Canada and Mexico are reportedly in talks over a three-way bid for 2026.

Uruguay, which hosted the first ever World Cup in 1930, and Argentina have announced plans to submit a bid to co-host the 2030 tournament.

