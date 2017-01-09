AFC president Sheikh Salman urges England to bid for 2030 World Cup

Previous
Eibar
Osasuna
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Celta Vigo
Valencia
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 4 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sevilla FC
Real Madrid
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 3
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
AC Milan
Torino
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sweden
Slovakia
3:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Reading
Queens Park Rangers
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 17/20  Draw: 13/5  Away: 15/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Adelaide United
Melbourne City FC
8:50 AM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

AFC chief urges England to bid for WC

FIFA World Cup ESPN staff
Read

The Sweeper: Making a mess of Messi

International
Read

Call for Russia to be stripped of World Cup

Blog - FIFA ESPN staff
Read

CAF should expand the African Nations Cup too

African Nations Cup Colin Udoh
Read

Subri strike wins FIFA Puskas Award

Malaysian Super League
Read

Marcotti: Benefits to a 48-team World Cup

ESPN FC TV
Read

U.S., Canada, Mexico in 2026 talks - report

World Cup Associated Press
Read
Marquinhos and Lionel Messi in action during a match between Argentina and Brazil as part of FIFA 2018 World Cup qualifier.

World Cup changes impact South America

CONMEBOL Tim Vickery
Read

OTL: Is 48-team WC good for football?

FIFA World Cup
Read

Financial element to WC expansion

FIFA World Cup
Read

Hislop: FIFA decision makes no sense

FIFA World Cup
Read

Talks set for allocation of World Cup slots

Blog - FIFA Vivek Chaudhary
Read

WC expansion gives 'chance to dream'

FIFA World Cup
Read

Macintosh: 48 teams lacks common sense

FIFA World Cup Iain Macintosh
Read

Marcotti: 48-team World Cup can work

World Cup Gabriele Marcotti
Read
World Cup trophy

DFB unhappy with World Cup expansion

FIFA World Cup Stephan Uersfeld
Read
World Cup trophy

FIFA Council approves 48-team World Cup

FIFA World Cup PA Sport
Read

48-team World Cup: Good idea or bad idea?

World Cup James Tyler and Nick Miller
Read

NFF chief confident on 48-team WC vote

FIFA World Cup ESPN staff
Read

Ex-Brazil stars: 48 teams hurt World Cup

FIFA World Cup Vivek Chaudhary
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

AFC president Sheikh Salman urges England to bid for 2030 World Cup

Gab Marcotti explains why FIFA's decision to expand the World Cup to 48 teams has its benefits, but not everyone agrees.
Gab Marcotti joins Outside the Lines to discuss the reasons behind moving the World Cup from 32 to 48 teams in 2026.
Shaka Hislop expresses his disapproval at FIFA's decision to expand the World Cup to 48 teams.

The president of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has urged England to bid for the 2030 World Cup.

England lost out in the bidding for the 2006 World Cup to Germany and 2018 World Cup to Russia, and the then FA chairman Greg Dyke said in 2014 that the nation would not seek to host the tournament again while Sepp Blatter remained FIFA president amid corruption allegations over the process.

Dyke, who was replaced as FA chairman by Greg Clarke in August, said after Blatter was banned from football that England would be open to a new bid and AFC president Sheikh Salman Bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa said it could be successful if there is no competition from within Europe.

Sheikh Salman, who was the favourite for last year's FIFA presidential election but lost out to Gianni Infantino, said: "I would be in favour of England bidding in 2030 and I'm sure there would be widespread support from other confederations as well because the country is so well equipped to host the World Cup. 

"But the most crucial aspect for England is first gaining the support of their own confederation so that they are the sole bidders from UEFA. It's no point England campaigning for the World Cup, like they have in the past, when the European vote is split."

Sheikh Salman has said England is 'well equipped' to host the 2030 World Cup.

England last hosted the World Cup in 1966, when the nation won the tournament, and the European Championship also took place in the country in 1996. Wembley will also play host to the semifinals and final at Euro 2020

The country will not be able to bid for the 2026 World Cup, with the FIFA Council deciding in November that the tournament should not be held in any one continent more than once every 12 years. United States, Canada and Mexico are reportedly in talks over a three-way bid for 2026. 

Uruguay, which hosted the first ever World Cup in 1930, and Argentina have announced plans to submit a bid to co-host the 2030 tournament. 

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.