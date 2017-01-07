FIFA wins legal case at Zurich court over Qatar 2022 World Cup

Previous
Athletic Bilbao
Barcelona
2
1
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
West Ham United
Manchester City
7:55 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
AS Monaco
AC Ajaccio
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Veracruz
Querétaro
3:00 AM UTC Jan 7, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Brisbane Roar
Newcastle Jets
6:35 AM UTC Jan 7, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

German FA opposes World Cup expansion

Germany Associated Press and ESPN staff
Read

FIFA wins legal case over Qatar 2022

FIFA World Cup Associated Press
Read
Zenit Arena will be a venue for the FIFA World Cup 2018.

World Cup 2018 semifinal venue completed

Russia Associated Press
Read

Infantino vows 'necessary actions' for Russia

Blog - FIFA Associated Press
Read

2026 joint-bid possible - CONCACAF chief

FIFA World Cup PA Sport
Read
World Cup trophy

Federations supporting 48-team World Cup

FIFA World Cup ESPN staff
Read

48-team World Cup 'devalues' qualifying

ESPN FC TV
Read
World Cup trophy

FIFA says 48-team WC best option

FIFA World Cup Associated Press
Read

48-team World Cup: Good idea or bad idea?

World Cup James Tyler and Nick Miller
Read

FIFA to look at report of Russia U21 doping

Blog - FIFA ESPN staff
Read

Infantino: No downside to 48-team WC

FIFA World Cup
Read

USMNT hopefuls to watch in 2017, international edition

MLS, USMNT Doug McIntyre
Read
World Cup trophy

Clubs ask FIFA not to expand World Cup

Blog - FIFA Associated Press
Read

DFB boss warns over World Cup workload

FIFA World Cup Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Infantino turning World Cup into a circus

ESPN FC TV
Read

Report: FIFA mulls pens in WC group draws

FIFA World Cup ESPN staff
Read
World Cup trophy

48-team WC gets backing at FIFA meeting

FIFA World Cup Associated Press
Read

Marcotti: 48-team World Cup is a bad idea

FIFA World Cup
Read

Nicol: 48-teams dilute World Cup

International
Read

Brazil construction companies 'rigged bids'

Blog - FIFA Associated Press
Read
 By Associated Press
Share
Tweet
   

FIFA wins legal case at Zurich court over Qatar 2022 World Cup

Workers employed on the construction of the al-Wakrah stadium in Qatar.

FIFA has defeated a legal challenge by trade union groups over its decision to pick Qatar as the 2022 World Cup host.

World football's governing body said the Commercial Court in Zurich had rejected a case filed by labour activists in the Netherlands and Bangladesh on behalf of a Bangladeshi construction worker employed on a World Cup project.

The case claimed FIFA acted wrongfully in choosing Qatar without demanding the reform of labour laws, and should be held liable for abuses.

Labour and human rights groups have campaigned against a system for employing hundreds of thousands of migrant workers in the emirate.

FIFA said it "welcomes the decision" of the courts, and "will continue to urge the Qatari authorities to ensure safe and decent working conditions for construction workers."

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.