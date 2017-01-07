FIFA wins legal case at Zurich court over Qatar 2022 World Cup

Workers employed on the construction of the al-Wakrah stadium in Qatar.

FIFA has defeated a legal challenge by trade union groups over its decision to pick Qatar as the 2022 World Cup host.

World football's governing body said the Commercial Court in Zurich had rejected a case filed by labour activists in the Netherlands and Bangladesh on behalf of a Bangladeshi construction worker employed on a World Cup project.

The case claimed FIFA acted wrongfully in choosing Qatar without demanding the reform of labour laws, and should be held liable for abuses.

Labour and human rights groups have campaigned against a system for employing hundreds of thousands of migrant workers in the emirate.

FIFA said it "welcomes the decision" of the courts, and "will continue to urge the Qatari authorities to ensure safe and decent working conditions for construction workers."