U.S., Canada, Mexico 2026 World Cup bid a possibility - CONCACAF chief

With FIFA set to decide the fate of future World Cups in January, the FC crew voice their concerns about a 48-team format.

The "door is wide open'' for a joint bid for the 2026 World Cup from the United States, Canada and Mexico, according to the president of CONCACAF Victor Montagliani.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino says world football's federations are ''overwhelmingly in favour'' of expanding the World Cup to a potential 48 teams, a structural change which could be implemented for the 2026 tournament.

There has not been a World Cup hosted in more than one nation since the 2002 finals were awarded to Japan and South Korea. The USA held the event in 1994 and also lost out to Qatar in the final round of bidding for the 2022 World Cup.

Montagliani, who is also president of the Canadian Soccer Association, sees no reason why the CONCACAF region should not be able to come together to put on a successful tournament.

Speaking on stage alongside Infantino at the Dubai International Sports Conference on Wednesday, Montagliani said: "The opportunity for a joint bid, I think that door is wide open.

"It is pretty obvious the [USA] President-Elect [Donald Trump] is a supporter of sport, a supporter of the Olympic movement and builds golf courses.

"At face value I don't see it being a challenge and I think any administration, whether it be in the west or in my case Canada, or in Mexico, would be supportive of an event like the World Cup. And no pun intended, I would think the World Cup would trump any political issues.''