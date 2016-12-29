U.S., Canada, Mexico 2026 World Cup bid a possibility - CONCACAF chief

Previous
Melbourne Victory
Central Coast Mariners
4
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 15/8  Draw: 9/4  Away: 17/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Celtic
Ross County
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/8  Draw: 15/2  Away: 16/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Aston Villa
Leeds United
7:45 PM UTC Dec 29, 2016
Game Details
Home: 11/10  Draw: 12/5  Away: 29/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Hull City
Everton
8:00 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Home: 16/5  Draw: 5/2  Away: 17/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next

2026 joint-bid possible - CONCACAF chief

FIFA World Cup PA Sport
Read
World Cup trophy

Federations supporting 48-team World Cup

FIFA World Cup ESPN staff
Read

48-team World Cup 'devalues' qualifying

ESPN FC TV
Read
World Cup trophy

FIFA says 48-team WC best option

FIFA World Cup Associated Press
Read

48-team World Cup: Good idea or bad idea?

World Cup James Tyler and Nick Miller
Read

FIFA to look at report of Russia U21 doping

Blog - FIFA ESPN staff
Read

Infantino: No downside to 48-team WC

FIFA World Cup
Read

USMNT hopefuls to watch in 2017, international edition

MLS, USMNT Doug McIntyre
Read
World Cup trophy

Clubs ask FIFA not to expand World Cup

Blog - FIFA Associated Press
Read

DFB boss warns over World Cup workload

FIFA World Cup Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Pochettino: New WC would 'kill players'

FIFA World Cup
Read

Guardiola calls for more substitutes

English Premier League
Read

Infantino turning World Cup into a circus

ESPN FC TV
Read

Report: FIFA mulls pens in WC group draws

FIFA World Cup ESPN staff
Read

Infantino wants a 48-team World Cup

FIFA World Cup
Read
World Cup trophy

48-team WC gets backing at FIFA meeting

FIFA World Cup Associated Press
Read

Marcotti: 48-team World Cup is a bad idea

FIFA World Cup
Read

Nicol: 48-teams dilute World Cup

International
Read

Brazil construction companies 'rigged bids'

Blog - FIFA Associated Press
Read

Xavi: Qatar will be extraordinary

FIFA World Cup
Read
 By PA Sport
Share
Tweet
   

U.S., Canada, Mexico 2026 World Cup bid a possibility - CONCACAF chief

With FIFA set to decide the fate of future World Cups in January, the FC crew voice their concerns about a 48-team format.

The "door is wide open'' for a joint bid for the 2026 World Cup from the United States, Canada and Mexico, according to the president of CONCACAF Victor Montagliani.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino says world football's federations are ''overwhelmingly in favour'' of expanding the World Cup to a potential 48 teams, a structural change which could be implemented for the 2026 tournament.

There has not been a World Cup hosted in more than one nation since the 2002 finals were awarded to Japan and South Korea. The USA held the event in 1994 and also lost out to Qatar in the final round of bidding for the 2022 World Cup.

Montagliani, who is also president of the Canadian Soccer Association, sees no reason why the CONCACAF region should not be able to come together to put on a successful tournament.

Speaking on stage alongside Infantino at the Dubai International Sports Conference on Wednesday, Montagliani said: "The opportunity for a joint bid, I think that door is wide open.

"It is pretty obvious the [USA] President-Elect [Donald Trump] is a supporter of sport, a supporter of the Olympic movement and builds golf courses.

"At face value I don't see it being a challenge and I think any administration, whether it be in the west or in my case Canada, or in Mexico, would be supportive of an event like the World Cup. And no pun intended, I would think the World Cup would trump any political issues.''

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.