Mexico
Sweden
0
3
FT
Match 44
South Korea
Germany
2
0
FT
Match 43
Serbia
Brazil
0
2
LIVE 86'
Match 41
Switzerland
Costa Rica
1
1
LIVE 86'
Match 42
Japan
Poland
2:00 PM UTC Jun 28, 2018
Match 47
Senegal
Colombia
2:00 PM UTC Jun 28, 2018
Match 48
England
Belgium
6:00 PM UTC Jun 28, 2018
Match 45
Panama
Tunisia
6:00 PM UTC Jun 28, 2018
Match 46
Now Playing

Paulinho lobs Stojkovic to put Brazil ahead

FIFA World Cup

