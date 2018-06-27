Previous
Australia
Peru
2:00 PM UTC
Match 38
Game Details
Denmark
France
2:00 PM UTC
Match 37
Game Details
Iceland
Croatia
6:00 PM UTC
Match 40
Game Details
Nigeria
Argentina
6:00 PM UTC
Match 39
Game Details
Mexico
Sweden
2:00 PM UTC Jun 27, 2018
Match 44
Game Details
South Korea
Germany
2:00 PM UTC Jun 27, 2018
Match 43
Game Details
Serbia
Brazil
6:00 PM UTC Jun 27, 2018
Match 41
Game Details
Switzerland
Costa Rica
6:00 PM UTC Jun 27, 2018
Match 42
Game Details
Make or break for Australia in Sochi

FIFA World Cup

Brazil receive warm welcome in Moscow

FIFA World Cup
Mexico's mentality is 'zero excuses'

FIFA World Cup
Martinez hints at Belgium changes for England clash

FIFA World Cup
Watch the 2018 FIFA Word Cup live

FIFA World Cup
Ballsupski: 100% of Iceland's population will watch their game today

FIFA World Cup
Di Maria explains how he has overcome Argentina critics

FIFA World Cup
Extra Time: Best World Cup ever? Morocco unlucky?

ESPN FC TV
Matchday 12: Uruguay cruises, Group B drama

FIFA World Cup
Match of the Day: Iran & Portugal trade blows in Saransk

FIFA World Cup
Portugal paid for a lack of cutting edge vs. Iran

FIFA World Cup
Julien Laurens not sold on France's wholesale changes

ESPN FC TV
Will Argentina get the job done against Nigeria?

ESPN FC TV
What Morocco can take from their draw with Spain

FIFA World Cup
Spain & Portugal reach final 16 in dramatic finish

FIFA World Cup
What surprises does Osorio have in store for Sweden?

ESPN FC TV
Moment of the Day: Aspas shocks Morocco in stoppage time

FIFA World Cup
Burley: Spain's leaky defence a worrying sign

ESPN FC TV
Iran draw highlights Portugal's struggles under pressure

ESPN FC TV
Spain 2-2 Morocco: Aspas controversial equaliser

Highlights
Iran 1-1 Portugal: Iran fall short in dramatic finish

FIFA World Cup
Ansarifard converts penalty for Iran after VAR review

FIFA World Cup
VAR awards Aspas and Spain another leveler

FIFA World Cup
En-Nesyri restores Morocco's lead late on

FIFA World Cup
Nigeria unfazed by Argentina turmoil ahead of Group D finale

FIFA World Cup
Ronaldo penalty saved by Iran's Beiranvand

FIFA World Cup
Why is Arena putting the spotlight back on the U.S.?

FIFA World Cup
Vintage Quaresma trivela puts Portugal ahead

FIFA World Cup
Takeaways from Saudi Arabia's last-gasp win over Egypt

FIFA World Cup
Isco responds with a quick equaliser for Spain

FIFA World Cup
Boutaïb gets Morocco off to a flying start

FIFA World Cup
Ogden: Sampaoli mulling surprise change vs. Nigeria

FIFA World Cup
