ESPN FC
US Edition
Scores
Transfers
Teams
Leagues
Cups
Video
More
ESPN.com
Search
Site Terms
Featured Matches
Featured Matches
Previous
Australia
Peru
2:00 PM UTC
Match 38
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Denmark
France
2:00 PM UTC
Match 37
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Iceland
Croatia
6:00 PM UTC
Match 40
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Nigeria
Argentina
6:00 PM UTC
Match 39
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Mexico
Sweden
2:00 PM UTC
Jun 27, 2018
Match 44
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
South Korea
Germany
2:00 PM UTC
Jun 27, 2018
Match 43
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Serbia
Brazil
6:00 PM UTC
Jun 27, 2018
Match 41
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Switzerland
Costa Rica
6:00 PM UTC
Jun 27, 2018
Match 42
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Next
Videos
Latest
Highlights
Premier League Highlights
Champions League Highlights
MLS Highlights
ESPN FC TV
Leagues
English Premier League
Champions League
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Major League Soccer
International Friendlies
The Boot Room
Now Playing
Watch the 2018 FIFA Word Cup live
FIFA World Cup
about an hour ago
Related Videos
Brazil receive warm welcome in Moscow
FIFA World Cup
31 minutes ago
Read
Mexico's mentality is 'zero excuses'
FIFA World Cup
47 minutes ago
Read
Martinez hints at Belgium changes for England clash
FIFA World Cup
about an hour ago
Read
Make or break for Australia in Sochi
FIFA World Cup
about an hour ago
Read
Ballsupski: 100% of Iceland's population will watch their game today
FIFA World Cup
2 hours ago
Read
Di Maria explains how he has overcome Argentina critics
FIFA World Cup
13 hours ago
Read
Extra Time: Best World Cup ever? Morocco unlucky?
ESPN FC TV
13 hours ago
Read
Matchday 12: Uruguay cruises, Group B drama
FIFA World Cup
14 hours ago
Read
Match of the Day: Iran & Portugal trade blows in Saransk
FIFA World Cup
14 hours ago
Read
Portugal paid for a lack of cutting edge vs. Iran
FIFA World Cup
14 hours ago
Read
Julien Laurens not sold on France's wholesale changes
ESPN FC TV
15 hours ago
Read
Will Argentina get the job done against Nigeria?
ESPN FC TV
15 hours ago
Read
What Morocco can take from their draw with Spain
FIFA World Cup
15 hours ago
Read
Spain & Portugal reach final 16 in dramatic finish
FIFA World Cup
15 hours ago
Read
What surprises does Osorio have in store for Sweden?
ESPN FC TV
15 hours ago
Read
Moment of the Day: Aspas shocks Morocco in stoppage time
FIFA World Cup
15 hours ago
Read
Burley: Spain's leaky defence a worrying sign
ESPN FC TV
16 hours ago
Read
Iran draw highlights Portugal's struggles under pressure
ESPN FC TV
16 hours ago
Read
Spain 2-2 Morocco: Aspas controversial equaliser
Highlights
16 hours ago
Read
Iran 1-1 Portugal: Iran fall short in dramatic finish
FIFA World Cup
16 hours ago
Read
Ansarifard converts penalty for Iran after VAR review
FIFA World Cup
17 hours ago
Read
VAR awards Aspas and Spain another leveler
FIFA World Cup
17 hours ago
Read
En-Nesyri restores Morocco's lead late on
FIFA World Cup
17 hours ago
Read
Nigeria unfazed by Argentina turmoil ahead of Group D finale
FIFA World Cup
17 hours ago
Read
Ronaldo penalty saved by Iran's Beiranvand
FIFA World Cup
17 hours ago
Read
Why is Arena putting the spotlight back on the U.S.?
FIFA World Cup
17 hours ago
Read
Vintage Quaresma trivela puts Portugal ahead
FIFA World Cup
18 hours ago
Read
Takeaways from Saudi Arabia's last-gasp win over Egypt
FIFA World Cup
18 hours ago
Read
Isco responds with a quick equaliser for Spain
FIFA World Cup
18 hours ago
Read
Boutaïb gets Morocco off to a flying start
FIFA World Cup
18 hours ago
Read
Ogden: Sampaoli mulling surprise change vs. Nigeria
FIFA World Cup
19 hours ago
Read