Argentina's World Cup dream still alive: How a dramatic night unfolded

Argentina are still in the World Cup!

Group D came to a spectacular conclusion on a night of high drama in Russia.

Nigeria vs. Argentina and Iceland vs. Croatia kicked off simultaneously in St Petersburg and Rostov respectively. Croatia were already confirmed as group winners, with Nigeria lying second.

It was not long, though, before the picture changed...

Nigeria vs. Argentina, 14': Lionel Messi gives Argentina the lead. As it stands, they are going to the Round of 16 with Croatia; Nigeria and Iceland are out.

Nigeria vs. Argentina, 51': Victor Moses converts a disputed penalty, conceded by Javier Mascherano, for Nigeria's equaliser. The Super Eagles are going through; Argentina and Iceland are out.

Iceland vs. Croatia, 53': Croatia take the lead vs. Iceland through Milan Badelj. The goal does not change the standings but means Iceland must win 4-1 to go through, assuming there is no change in the Argentina vs. Nigeria score.

Iceland vs. Croatia, 76': Gylfi Sigurdsson equalizes for Iceland with a penalty after Dejan Lovren's handball. The goal does not change the standings but means that, if Argentina and Iceland both win 2-1, Iceland are through.

Nigeria vs. Argentina, 77': Nigeria appeal for a second penalty after the ball strikes Marcos Rojo's arm but, after consulting VAR, referee Cuneyt Cakir does not award a spot kick.

Nigeria vs. Argentina, 86': Argentina take the lead! Rojo picks a great time to score just his third international goal when he fires a volley past Francis Ozoho. It means that Argentina are back on course to qualify; Nigeria and Iceland are out.

Iceland vs. Croatia, 90': Ivan Perisic scores a late winner for Croatia to secure their third straight win and confirm Iceland's exit.

Nigeria vs. Argentina, Full-time: Argentina have done it! They advance to face France in the Round of 16.

