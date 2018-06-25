Argentina's World Cup dream still alive: How a dramatic night unfolded

Previous
Australia
Peru
0
2
FT
Match 38
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Denmark
France
0
0
FT
Match 37
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Iceland
Croatia
1
2
FT
Match 40
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Nigeria
Argentina
1
2
FT
Match 39
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Mexico
Sweden
2:00 PM UTC
Match 44
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
South Korea
Germany
2:00 PM UTC
Match 43
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Serbia
Brazil
6:00 PM UTC
Match 41
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Switzerland
Costa Rica
6:00 PM UTC
Match 42
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Lionel Messi finally scored his first goal of the 2018 World Cup as Argentina defeated Nigeria to reach the last 16.

Messi, Banega 8/10 as Argentina beat Nigeria

Argentina Player Ratings Sam Kelly
Read

No one does World Cup madness like Argentina

World Cup Mark Ogden
Read
Marcos Rojo was Argentina's most unlikely hero as they rallied to beat Nigeria 2-1 and advance from Group D.

Marcos Rojo the unlikely hero as Argentina advance

World Cup Jeff Carlisle
Read
Enrique Caceres was a frequent VAR booth visitor and gave two penalties, while also opting not send off Cristiao Ronaldo.

VAR at the World Cup: A timeline of the tournament

FIFA World Cup Dale Johnson
Read

Croatia end Iceland's knockout-round dreams

World Cup Nick Miller
Read

How Argentina stayed in the World Cup

FIFA World Cup ESPN
Read

Scenarios: Who can qualify for the Round of 16?

FIFA World Cup Dale Johnson
Read
France's reserves showed vs. Denmark why they're not in Deschamps' plans as they prepare for their round of 16 clash this Saturday.

France second string suffer in drab draw

France Julien Laurens
Read

Messi ends 11-hour drought; Moscow ends 36-game goal-fest

World Cup Debayan Sen
Read

Griezmann, Dembele just 4/10 in France stalemate

France Player Ratings Jonathan Johnson
Read

Kroos the leader emerges as Germany seek top form

Germany Raphael Honigstein
Read
Australia's Tom Rogic looks on after the Socceroos' 2-0 defeat to Peru.

Rogic's 7/10 showing isn't enough in loss to Peru

Australia Player Ratings Rob Brooks
Read
France rotated their squad to give the subs some minutes but none of them, including Olivier Giroud, really took their chance to shine.

France, Denmark stumble to first 0-0 draw of 2018 World Cup

World Cup 2018 Gabrielle Marcotti
Read
Robbie Kruse and Australia couldn't find a way past Peru when it mattered.

Toothless Australia's World Cup journey ends with limp defeat

World Cup Nick Ames
Read
Spain have put their pre-tournament turmoil behind them to reach the World Cup knockouts.

Faith, and a bit of needle: Spain's tournament so far

Spain Graham Hunter
Read
The Adidas Telstar Mechta will be the official match ball for the knockout stage of the 2018 World Cup

World Cup match ball released - yes, another one

Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Mohamed Salah reacts after Egypt lost its second group-stage match at the World Cup.

Why the Arab nations have struggled at the World Cup

FIFA World Cup John Duerden
Read
Javier Hernandez

Mexico can't let dream start slip

Mexico Tom Marshall
Read
The statue of the Starostin brothers inside Moscow's Spartak Stadium.

Spartak statues show how football can be more than life, death

World Cup Jayaditya Gupta in Moscow
Read

Portugal pay the price for Ronaldo's off night

Portugal Raphael Honigstein
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN
Share
Tweet
   

Argentina's World Cup dream still alive: How a dramatic night unfolded

Argentina are still in the World Cup!

Group D came to a spectacular conclusion on a night of high drama in Russia. 

Nigeria vs. Argentina and Iceland vs. Croatia kicked off simultaneously in St Petersburg and Rostov respectively. Croatia were already confirmed as group winners, with Nigeria lying second.

It was not long, though, before the picture changed...

Nigeria vs. Argentina, 14': Lionel Messi gives Argentina the lead. As it stands, they are going to the Round of 16 with Croatia; Nigeria and Iceland are out.

Nigeria vs. Argentina, 51': Victor Moses converts a disputed penalty, conceded by Javier Mascherano, for Nigeria's equaliser. The Super Eagles are going through; Argentina and Iceland are out.

Iceland vs. Croatia, 53': Croatia take the lead vs. Iceland through Milan Badelj. The goal does not change the standings but means Iceland must win 4-1 to go through, assuming there is no change in the Argentina vs. Nigeria score.

Iceland vs. Croatia, 76': Gylfi Sigurdsson equalizes for Iceland with a penalty after Dejan Lovren's handball. The goal does not change the standings but means that, if Argentina and Iceland both win 2-1, Iceland are through.

Nigeria vs. Argentina, 77': Nigeria appeal for a second penalty after the ball strikes Marcos Rojo's arm but, after consulting VAR, referee Cuneyt Cakir does not award a spot kick.

Nigeria vs. Argentina, 86': Argentina take the lead! Rojo picks a great time to score just his third international goal when he fires a volley past Francis Ozoho. It means that Argentina are back on course to qualify; Nigeria and Iceland are out.

Iceland vs. Croatia, 90': Ivan Perisic scores a late winner for Croatia to secure their third straight win and confirm Iceland's exit.

Nigeria vs. Argentina, Full-time: Argentina have done it! They advance to face France in the Round of 16.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.