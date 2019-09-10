Former CONCACAF head Enrique Sanz given life ban for bribery

Previous
Real Madrid
Club Brugge
9:55 AM UTC
Game Details
Atalanta
Shakhtar Donetsk
9:55 AM UTC
Game Details
Galatasaray
Paris Saint-Germain
12:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Red Star Belgrade
Olympiakos
12:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Tottenham Hotspur
Bayern Munich
12:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Manchester City
Dinamo Zagreb
12:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Juventus
Bayer Leverkusen
12:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Lokomotiv Moscow
Atletico Madrid
12:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Enrique Sanz was found guilty of bribery in competitions organised between 2012 and 2015.

Former general secretary of North American soccer's governing body CONCACAF Enrique Sanz has been banned from any football-related activity for life after being found guilty of bribery, FIFA announced on Tuesday.

Sanz was found guilty of negotiating bribes in competitions organised by FIFA, CONCACAF, the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) and the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) between 2012 and 2015.

He was also fined 100,000 Swiss francs ($100,200) by the world soccer governing body.

Sanz, a Colombian-American, joined CONCACAF in 2012 before being sacked in 2015 amid corruption allegations.

His predecessor Chuck Blazer, who died in 2017, was given a life ban by FIFA in 2015 after he was indicted and pleaded guilty to charges including accepting bribes and kickbacks while general secretary, having held the role from 1990 to 2011.

