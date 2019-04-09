Ante Milicic with selection headaches ahead of naming Australia's Women's World Cup squad

Previous
Liverpool
Barcelona
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 3
ESPN's Julie Foudy joins Golic & Wingo to talk favourites to win the 2019 Women's World Cup and her new podcast Laughter Permitted.
Take a look at the best moments from NWSL week 2, including an eight goal thriller in Chicago.
Get caught up with all the goals from the opening weekend of the 2019 NWSL season, including victories for the Washington Spirit and the Portland Thorns.

One week out from naming his final squad, Matildas coach Ante Milicic faces a selection squeeze to pack the best of Australia's talent on the plane to the World Cup.

The majority of Australia's senior players are in club action and ready for the campaign in France, where the Matildas are expected to challenge for the tournament.

Question marks remain over a sprinkling of key players.

Chloe Logarzo, one of Australia's best in 2018, is finally back on the park for Washington Spirit in the United States-based National Women's Soccer League after an injury in the W-League Grand Final.

Matildas vice captain Steph Catley has yet to turn out for Reign FC with a calf issue but FFA staff don't believe it will impact her participation at the World Cup.

- Matildas thrilled with 'out there, bold' World Cup kits
- Brantz: Gielnik ready to be Australia's World Cup 'weapon'

Hayley Raso hasn't been able to play for Portland Thorns due to visa issues but again, she is on track for France.

The biggest worry is two-time World Cup attendee Kyah Simon.

Simon played her first match in five months last week, turning out as a substitute for Houston, but the 27-year-old dropped out of the squad the following week after a hamstring setback.

Milicic may have to judge her on her pedigree and just 13 minutes of football this year if she is to reach a third World Cup.

That's likely to count against Simon given Milicic's insistence on both fitness and form.

"It's very important players can participate in games and they need to be at a level to add quality to our training sessions," Milicic told AAP last month.

"It's so important that players present themselves to camp in good physical condition.

"Not only from training but with match minutes. It's not our job to get them fit.

"To go deep into a tournament you need all 23 to contribute."

Frustratingly for Milicic, goalkeeper Lydia Williams has started just one match for Reign FC, kept out of the side by Michelle Betos.

Others are doing well at their club homes.

Amy Harrison is starting matches for Washington Spirit, while Alanna Kennedy, Sam Kerr and Caitlin Foord have all scored in the last month.

In addition to the US-based players, Tameka Yallop is playing well for Norway's Klepp.

Alex Chidiac has won the Spanish title with Atletico Madrid, where she has been a fringe contributor.

The balance of the squad hopefuls remain in Australia, training ahead of next Tuesday's squad announcement in Sydney.

