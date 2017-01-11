Cristiano Ronaldo: Confederations Cup win with Portugal 'a dream'

The guys answer your tweets on Ronaldo's FIFA Player of the Year Award, the FIFPro World XI, and Claudio Ranieri.

Cristiano Ronaldo has said it would be "a dream to win" the Confederations Cup with Portugal, ahead of their first ever appearance in the tournament.

Portugal have been drawn to face New Zealand, Mexico and hosts Russia in Group A, while Germany, Chile, Australia and the winners of this month's African Nations Cup will make up Group B.

Having won the Champions League, the European Championship and FIFA Club World Cup in 2016, Ronaldo is hoping to win a second title with his country this year.

"It will be the first time Portugal compete for the Confederations Cup trophy," Ronaldo told FIFA. "It's going to be beautiful and will stay on our CV.

"Obviously, it's a dream to win, but we know it's going to be hard as some great teams will be there. But in football everything is possible."

