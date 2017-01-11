Cristiano Ronaldo: Confederations Cup win with Portugal 'a dream'

Previous
Eibar
Osasuna
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Celta Vigo
Valencia
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 4 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sevilla FC
Real Madrid
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 3
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
AC Milan
Torino
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sweden
Slovakia
6
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Reading
Queens Park Rangers
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/5  Draw: 11/4  Away: 4/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Adelaide United
Melbourne City FC
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Rumour Rater: Lallana to Barca or Juve?

English Premier League
Read
Xabi Alonso's volley lit up what was otherwise a turgid evening in Bayern's cup win.

Alonso: Justice served in tax case closure

Bayern Munich Adriana Garcia
Read
Adam Lallana

Could Lallana join Barca, Juve or PSG?

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

The Sweeper: Klopp's letter to Sturridge

EFL Cup
Read
Luis Suarez

Suarez's best for Barca: Volleys, Clasico winner

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

Valencia want to sign Zaza - Gonzalez

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read
Real Madrid legends congratulate Cristiano Ronaldo

Kopa: Ronaldo can win Ballon d'Or again

Real Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read
Lucas Hernandez in action for Atletico Madrid against Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Atletico's Lucas out with hamstring strain

Atletico Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read
Modric scissor kick vs Sevilla 170104

Modric: Croatia Player of Year award 'special'

Real Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read
Juan Mata opened the scoring for Man United.

UEFA report reveals 'super clubs' divide

English Premier League ESPN staff
Read

Madrid, Barca will want to sign Alli - Ardiles

Transfers Dan Kilpatrick
Read

Vallejo: I may not return to Real after loan

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Ronaldo, Real among Laureus nominees

Spanish Primera División Dermot Corrigan
Read

Turmoil between Pique and Barca's board?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Why are Barca struggling?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Real's CDR approach

ESPN FC TV
Read
Luis Suarez

Suarez scores 100th goal for Barcelona

Barcelona ESPN staff
Read

Ronaldinho: I helped to change Barcelona

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

Time for Luis Enrique, Barcelona to simplify

La Liga Graham Hunter
Read

The Sweeper: Making a mess of Messi

International
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Cristiano Ronaldo: Confederations Cup win with Portugal 'a dream'

The guys answer your tweets on Ronaldo's FIFA Player of the Year Award, the FIFPro World XI, and Claudio Ranieri.
The FC crew debate whether or not Cristiano Ronaldo was most deserving of the FIFA's Best Men's Player award.
Craig Burley and Ross Dyer assess how long Cristiano Ronaldo will continue to dominate player awards.
ESPN FC's Martin Ainstein breaks down FIFA's new award, The Best Men's Player 2016.
Zinedine Zidane lauds Cristiano Ronaldo's impact both on and off the pitch for Real Madrid.

Cristiano Ronaldo has said it would be "a dream to win" the Confederations Cup with Portugal, ahead of their first ever appearance in the tournament.

Portugal have been drawn to face New Zealand, Mexico and hosts Russia in Group A, while Germany, Chile, Australia and the winners of this month's African Nations Cup will make up Group B.

Having won the Champions League, the European Championship and FIFA Club World Cup in 2016, Ronaldo is hoping to win a second title with his country this year.

"It will be the first time Portugal compete for the Confederations Cup trophy," Ronaldo told FIFA. "It's going to be beautiful and will stay on our CV.

"Obviously, it's a dream to win, but we know it's going to be hard as some great teams will be there. But in football everything is possible."

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.