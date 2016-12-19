Previous
Tottenham Hotspur
West Bromwich Albion
12:30 PM UTC
Home: 4/11  Draw: 4/1  Away: 10/1 
Swansea City
Arsenal
3:00 PM UTC
Home: 11/2  Draw: 7/2  Away: 8/15 
Leicester City
Chelsea
5:30 PM UTC
Home: 4/1  Draw: 27/10  Away: 4/5 
Barcelona
Las Palmas
3:15 PM UTC
Home: 1/10  Draw: 10/1  Away: 25/1 
Atletico Madrid
Real Betis
5:30 PM UTC
Home: 2/9  Draw: 5/1  Away: 14/1 
Internazionale
Chievo Verona
7:45 PM UTC
Home: 2/5  Draw: 7/2  Away: 15/2 
Stade Rennes
Paris Saint-Germain
4:00 PM UTC
Home: 6/1  Draw: 3/1  Away: 8/15 
Gabon
Guinea-Bissau
4:00 PM UTC
Burkina Faso
Cameroon
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Game Details
Game Details
Game Details
By ESPN staff
Indian Super League - Zico, FC Goa part ways after three seasons

FC Goa won't be extending Zico's contract.

Indian Super League club FC Goa have decided to part ways with Zico, who has been their head coach for the past three seasons. Zico guided Goa to the playoffs in the inaugural ISL season in 2014, and to the final in 2015, when they lost to Chennaiyin FC.

The decision comes after a poor third season which saw Goa finish bottom of the ISL table.

Zico started his managerial career with Japanese club Kashima Antlers in 1999. His biggest stint came in 2002, when he took over the Japanese national team, helping them win the 2004 Asian Cup and qualify for the 2006 World Cup. He coached Fenerbahçe during 2006-08, and guided them to the 2007-08 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

As a player, Zico had a highly successful career with the Brazilian national team, representing them in three World Cups (1978, 1982 and 1986), and scoring 48 goals in 71 appearances. An attacking midfielder, and a free-kick expert, Zico was named World Player of the Year twice during his career.

