FC Dallas midfielder Mauro Diaz to remain out until June - Oscar Pareja

Mauro Diaz is likely to miss the first three months of the MLS season.

FC Dallas does not expect star midfielder Mauro Diaz to return before June, coach Oscar Pareja says.

Diaz had surgery in October after tearing his Achilles tendon and missed the club's playoff run, and he will still be unavailable for at least the first two three months of the 2017 season.

"I'm not counting on having Mauro until June, and he knows this full well," Pareja told FutbolMLS.com.

Dallas has already moved to fill the void left by Diaz's injury by signing Javier Morales from Real Salt Lake, and Pareja backed the veteran to play a key role.

"I think with the breath of fresh air that he was missing, Javi is going to reinvent himself," Pareja said. "I believe deeply that he has much to give us, especially while Mauro recovers from his injury."