FC Dallas defender Ryan Hollingshead injures neck after being struck by car

Ryan Hollingshead will need to wear a neck brace for the next six to eight weeks.

FC Dallas defender Ryan Hollingshead suffered three broken vertebrae in his neck after being hit by a car, the MLS team announced on Monday.

Hollingshead was helping another driver who had crashed in icy conditions on Friday when another vehicle struck him.

The team said he will need to be in a neck brace for six to eight weeks, but the fractures "do not risk spinal cord damage or loss of function."

The 25-year-old will not need surgery and was released from the hospital on Sunday.

Get well soon, @rmhollingshead!



His son Huck is helping ease the pain. pic.twitter.com/TwtQoFjbXu - FC Dallas (@FCDallas) January 9, 2017

"The entire FC Dallas family is thinking of Ryan and his wife, Taylor," FC Dallas president Dan Hunt said in a statement. "We are praying for a swift recovery and are looking forward to seeing him back on the pitch for our club."

Hollingshead is the second MLS player to be injured in a car in a month after Vancouver defender David Edgar was involved in a hit-and-run on Dec. 17.

Edgar suffered a knee injury and will be sidelined until the fall.