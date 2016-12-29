Augsburg call off coaching search, to stick with Manuel Baum for season

Previous
Melbourne Victory
Central Coast Mariners
4
1
FT
Game Details
Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur
1
2
LIVE 64'
Game Details
Highlights
Celtic
Ross County
2
0
LIVE 62'
Game Details
Aston Villa
Leeds United
7:45 PM UTC Dec 29, 2016
Game Details
Hull City
Everton
8:00 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Dortmund sixth after Augsburg draw

German Bundesliga
Read

Who's to blame for Dortmund's defence?

ESPN FC TV
Read
Borussia DortmundBorussia Dortmund
FC AugsburgFC Augsburg
1
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights

Borussia Dortmund 1-1 FC Augsburg

German Bundesliga
Read

Lack of continuity plaguing Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund Stefan Buczko
Read
FC AugsburgFC Augsburg
Borussia MonchengladbachBorussia Monchengladbach
1
0
FT
Game Details
Manager Dirk Schuster took the reins of Darmstadt back when they were in Germany's third division.

Augsburg: Schuster fired for sporting reasons

FC Augsburg Stephan Uersfeld
Read
Manager Dirk Schuster took the reins of Darmstadt back when they were in Germany's third division.

Augsburg sack coach Schuster and staff

FC Augsburg Associated Press
Read
Hamburg SVHamburg SV
FC AugsburgFC Augsburg
1
0
FT
Game Details
FC AugsburgFC Augsburg
Eintracht FrankfurtEintracht Frankfurt
1
1
FT
Game Details
FC CologneFC Cologne
FC AugsburgFC Augsburg
0
0
FT
Game Details
FC AugsburgFC Augsburg
Hertha BerlinHertha Berlin
0
0
FT
Game Details
FC Ingolstadt 04FC Ingolstadt 04
FC AugsburgFC Augsburg
0
2
FT
Game Details
Robben and Lewandowski link-up

Bayern Munich Player Ratings Mark Lovell
Read
FC AugsburgFC Augsburg
Bayern MunichBayern Munich
1
3
FT
Game Details
Bayern Munich 3-1 Augsburg

German DFB Pokal
Read
SC FreiburgSC Freiburg
FC AugsburgFC Augsburg
2
1
FT
Game Details
FC AugsburgFC Augsburg
Schalke 04Schalke 04
1
1
FT
Game Details
RB LeipzigRB Leipzig
FC AugsburgFC Augsburg
2
1
FT
Game Details
RB Leipzig captain: Protests make us stronger

German Bundesliga Stephan Uersfeld
Read
 By Associated Press
Augsburg call off coaching search, to stick with Manuel Baum for season

Manuel Baum
Manuel Baum was formerly Augsburg's youth team coach.

AUGSBURG, Germany -- Bundesliga side Augsburg have called off their search for a new coach by leaving Manuel Baum in charge for the rest of the season.

Augsburg say the 37-year-old Baum, who took over on an interim basis following the sacking of Dirk Schuster and his assistants on Dec. 14, will coach the side "at least'' until the end of the season.

Baum, Augsburg's former youth coach, oversaw a win over Borussia Moenchengladbach and a draw with Borussia Dortmund during his two games in charge. The club said he already has a long-term contract.

General manager Stefan Reuter says Baum has been working for Augsburg for 2 1/2 years and has implemented the club's philosophy already at youth level.

Augsburg are 12th in the 18-team Bundesliga at the season's halfway stage.

