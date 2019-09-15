Previous
Leicester City
Newcastle United
5
0
FT
Game Details
Next

By Reuters
WSL: Arsenal thrash Brighton to go top, Man United beat Liverpool

Arsenal players celebrate their emphatic victory against Brighton.

Dutch striker Vivianne Miedema scored a goal assisted two more as Arsenal thrashed Brighton & Hove Albion 4-0 to go top of the FA Women's Super League on a rainy Sunday that featured some spectacular goals and a postponement due to a waterlogged pitch.

Miedema teed up Kim Little for the opener in the ninth minute and rifled home herself just before half-time.

She then set up compatriot Danielle van de Donk for the third goal in the second half before Jordan Nobbs completed the rout.

Having started the season with three straight victories, champions Arsenal now top the table on goal difference from Manchester City, who edged past Everton 1-0 thanks to an early goal from England international Steph Houghton.

With heavy rain falling across England, Birmingham City's home game against Reading was cancelled following a morning inspection due to a waterlogged pitch.

However, the bad weather did not stop more than 24,000 fans turning up at the London Stadium to see visitors Tottenham Hotspur beat West Ham 2-0 thanks to a brilliant header from Rianna Dean and a late Lucy Quinn strike.

Norwegian winger Guro Reiten opened her goal-scoring account for Chelsea with two goals in the first 10 minutes as the Londoners hammered Bristol City 4-0, with Ji So-Yun and Sophie Ingle also getting on the scoresheet.

On Saturday newly promoted Manchester United claimed their first-ever win in the WSL with a gritty 2-0 victory over bitter rivals Liverpool.

