Arsenal
Nottingham Forest
11:45 AM UTC
Colchester United
Tottenham Hotspur
11:45 AM UTC
Crawley Town
Stoke City
11:45 AM UTC
Luton Town
Leicester City
11:45 AM UTC
Portsmouth
Southampton
11:45 AM UTC
Preston North End
Manchester City
11:45 AM UTC
Sheffield Wednesday
Everton
11:45 AM UTC
Watford
Swansea City
11:45 AM UTC
Silva warns Everton players: 'No one can hide'

Everton Reuters
Sheffield United stuns Everton

Premier League Highlights
EvertonEverton
Sheffield UnitedSheffield United
0
2
FT
Wilson brace leads Bournemouth past Everton

Premier League Highlights
AFC BournemouthAFC Bournemouth
EvertonEverton
3
1
FT
Everton's Mina fined for Colombian betting ad

Everton Reuters
Craig Burley picks his Prem team of the season so far

English Premier League
Everton stars Mina, Baines & Tosun surprise community school

English Premier League
EvertonEverton
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton Wanderers
3
2
FT
Everton survive Lincoln scare

English Carabao Cup
Villa secure first Premier League win since 2016

English Premier League
Aston VillaAston Villa
EvertonEverton
2
0
FT
EvertonEverton
WatfordWatford
1
0
FT
Iwobi feels wanted by Marco Silva's Everton

Everton
Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace
EvertonEverton
0
0
FT
Alex Iwobi's transfer from Arsenal to Everton is the most expensive for a Nigerian, ever, at 40 million pounds.

Alex Iwobi's Everton move is a step down, but ensures his Nigeria place

English Premier League Colin Udoh
Everton complete signing of Iwobi from Arsenal

Transfers ESPN
Everton sign Juve striker Kean on five-year deal

Transfers ESPN
Are Everton getting a potential superstar in Moise Kean?

English Premier League
PSG sign Gueye from Everton for €32m

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
An own goal from Yerry Mina summed up Everton's stunning defeat at home to newly promoted Sheffield United.
Craig Burley explains why the talent gap between Man City, Liverpool and the rest of the Premier League is going to be a problem.

Everton manager Marco Silva has accused his underperforming players of "hiding" after a disappointing start to their Premier League campaign.

The Merseyside club have suffered defeats in three of their past four Premier League matches, the latest coming at home against newly-promoted Sheffield United last weekend, putting Silva's position under pressure.

Ahead of Tuesday's League Cup trip to Sheffield Wednesday, Silva did not hold back with the criticism and demanded a reaction from his players.

- Premier League Weekend Review: VAR shortcomings laid bare
- Ogden: United's owners won't worry about form as long as money keeps rolling in

"It is not the moment for anyone to hide," Silva told British media. "I said it inside the dressing room, too [after the Sheffield United defeat] -- there is nowhere we can hide, we have to show stronger character, personality.

"It is a moment for us to go and play football and to take responsibility as well ... I am ­always here for our fans, I will not hide, no one can hide."

Everton enjoyed a busy summer transfer window, completing deals for Moise Kean, Alex Iwobi, Andre Gomes, Fabian Delph, Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Jonas Lossl.

However, Silva's side currently sit 14th in the league standings with seven points from six matches.

Marco Silva has accused his underperforming Everton players of 'hiding' after a disappointing start to their Premier League campaign.

The situation at Goodison Park has not yet reached a crisis point but Everton face a critical run of fixtures ahead of next month's international break, including a home league match against reigning champions Manchester City.

While Silva refused to discuss whether he would make wholesale changes to the squad, he said the match against Sheffield Wednesday had become "really important."

"We have to look at ­respecting the competition, respecting our goals for that competition and what we want to achieve in it," he added.

"We have to be strong, we want to go to the next round, so that is what we want, a reaction in this game."

