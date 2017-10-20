Previous
Everton
Arsenal
2
5
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Tottenham Hotspur
Liverpool
2
1
LIVE 40'
Game Details
Highlights
Celta Vigo
Atletico Madrid
0
1
LIVE 66'
Game Details
Real Madrid
Eibar
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Udinese
Juventus
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
San Jose Earthquakes
Minnesota United FC
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
FC Dallas
LA Galaxy
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Real Salt Lake
Sporting Kansas City
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Next

Highlights
 By PA Sport
Everton boss Ronald Koeman: My future is out of my hands

After an excellent start by Everton that was capped off by a Wayne Rooney goal, Ronald Koeman's side completely capitulated in the second half to lose their fifth league game of the season.
Ronald Koeman answered several questions after his future with Everton after his side dropped into the relegation zone following their defeat to Arsenal.

Ronald Koeman is unsure of his future as Everton manager after his side slipped back into the Premier League relegation zone with a 5-2 home defeat to Arsenal.

The pressure is increasing on Koeman, who spent £150 million on new signings in the summer, following a fifth defeat in nine league matches.

Asked whether the heavy loss could cost Koeman his job, he told Sky Sports: "I don't know.

"I told the players I believe in them, the commitment of the players, but if you are negative thinking -- and everybody is doing that in this moment - all these kinds of decisions are not in my hands.

"That is normal because that is football. We have played nine Premier League games, against the first five of the Premier League last season, but this is not the position that is good for Everton.

"I understand that. I have worked a long time in football. First of all, I don't think it is too late [to turn things around]."

Everton withstood a huge amount of early Arsenal pressure before Wayne Rooney fired them ahead against the run of play in the 12th minute.

But Nacho Monreal and Mesut Ozil scored for the visitors either side of half-time and, after Idrissa Gueye was sent off for two yellow cards, Alexandre Lacazette and Aaron Ramsey also found the net.

Oumar Niasse took advantage of a defensive mix-up between Monreal and Petr Cech to grab a late consolation but there was still time for Alexis Sanchez to fire in a fifth for Arsenal.

Koeman felt Gueye's 68th-minute sending-off proved to be the turning point in the game.

"The final result is really disappointing," he added. "Until 1-2 we stayed in the game. I need to say that Arsenal were the better team with the better chances but still at 1-2 you can get one point out of it. The sending-off of Gueye made it really difficult."

