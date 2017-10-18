Previous
Adelaide United
Melbourne Victory
2
2
FT
Game Details
Shandong Luneng Taishan
Liaoning Whowin
3
1
FT
Game Details
West Ham United
Brighton & Hove Albion
0
3
FT
Game Details
France
England
1
0
FT
Game Details
Schalke 04
Mainz
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
St Etienne
Montpellier
0
1
FT
Game Details
FC Groningen
Willem II Tilburg
0
1
FT
Game Details
Morelia
León
0
0
FT
Game Details
Atlas
Tijuana
0
0
LIVE 40'
Game Details
Melbourne City FC
Wellington Phoenix FC
6:35 AM UTC
Game Details
Game Details
EvertonEverton
LyonLyon
1
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights

WATCH: Crazy ten minutes at Goodison Park

UEFA Europa League
Read

Koeman has 'total support' from Everton board

English Premier League
Read

Three points mandatory for Everton vs. Lyon

Everton Luke O'Farrell
Read
 By PA Sport
Ashley Williams: Everton must show fight against Arsenal

Bruno Genesio believes the brawl involving Ashley Williams almost gave Everton a way back into Thursday's Europa League clash, before the French side came out 2-1 winners.
As Everton's struggles persist, Craig Burley suggests Arsenal's visit could be Ronald Koeman's last chance to save his job.
Ronald Koeman discussed the pressure that he's been under after a poor start to the season at Everton.

Ashley Williams has vowed struggling Everton will take the fight to Arsenal, despite being at the heart of the ugly incident which led to a UEFA charge and a life ban for one fan.

Williams shoved Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes into the advertising hoardings during Thursday's Europa League defeat, leading to an angry tussle involving players from both teams and at least one supporter, who has subsequently been identified and banned.

UEFA has initiated a disciplinary case against the Toffees for "aggression by supporters against players'' and Merseyside Police have opened their own investigation.

Watford's Troy Deeney last week accused Arsenal of lacking "cajones'' and Williams suggested Everton would wage a full-blooded contest at Goodison Park, regardless of the midweek controversy.

"Troy said what he had to say about Arsenal, but I am not too concerned about their fight, so long as we fight that is the minimum we have to do at the minute,'' said the Welshman.

Ashley Williams was in the middle of a melee during Thursday's Europa League tie.

"We have been showing fight. The majority of the time you have to give the fans something to go off and if you don't they let you know the other way. I have not been here that long but it seems all they want is to see the team fight and battling for everything.

"The crowd were fully behind us and that is the kind of thing we have to show them, show ourselves and show everyone really. The fight is the base and if you play well after that, perfect.''

Toffees boss Ronald Koeman is badly in need of a win at the weekend, with the club winless and bottom of their group in Europe and uncomfortably close to the Premier League relegation zone.

Williams scored the winning goal in the same fixture last season, a game which came after a run of one win in 11 games early in Koeman's reign, and is eyeing a morale-boosting repeat.

"It felt a little bit similar when we played Arsenal at home last year and that was kind of a turning point,'' he said. "It would be nice if you could happen again.

"We all like [Koeman] and I know myself we really want to try for him. When it gets like this the manager is the one who puts his head out there, he is one under pressure, as we all are as players, and we want to deliver good performances and results.

"Sometimes you try that little bit extra for him and for everyone. It is difficult for him at the minute. He is sticking to what he knows and he keeps trying to do the right thing. We will keep working as hard as we can for him and it goes without saying that the players are fully behind him.''

