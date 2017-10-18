Everton charged by UEFA, ban fan for punch at Lyon player

Previous
Adelaide United
Melbourne Victory
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Shandong Luneng Taishan
Liaoning Whowin
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
West Ham United
Brighton & Hove Albion
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
France
England
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Schalke 04
Mainz
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
St Etienne
Montpellier
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
FC Groningen
Willem II Tilburg
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Morelia
León
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Atlas
Tijuana
0
0
LIVE 38'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Melbourne City FC
Wellington Phoenix FC
6:35 AM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Is Koeman on his last chance at Everton?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Koeman, Everton desperate for a spark

Everton Luke O'Farrell
Read
EvertonEverton
ArsenalArsenal
12:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 14/5  Draw: 13/5  Away: 21/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
PickCenter

The Sweeper: Wenger selfie fail

International
Read

Trending: Crowd incident mars Everton game

Latest ESPN staff
Read

Koeman: 'I am still the man' for Everton

Everton PA Sport
Read

Koeman: The pressure is on for Everton

English Premier League
Read

Did Williams brawl change the game?

UEFA Europa League
Read

Everton ban fan for punch at Lyon player

Everton PA Sport
Read

Arsenal issues pale in comparison to Everton

English Premier League Iain Macintosh
Read

Koeman accepts pressure is mounting

Everton ESPN staff
Read
Keane Everton action vs Lyon 171019

4/10 Keane has worst game in Everton shirt

Everton Player Ratings Luke O'Farrell
Read

Is this the beginning of the end for Koeman?

ESPN FC TV
Read

BT Sport Highlight: Everton 1-2 Lyon

UEFA Europa League
Read

UEFA investigating Everton for Europa fight

Everton PA Sport
Read

Everton 1-2 Lyon: Tempers flare at Goodison

UEFA Europa League
Read
EvertonEverton
LyonLyon
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

WATCH: Crazy ten minutes at Goodison Park

UEFA Europa League
Read

Koeman has 'total support' from Everton board

English Premier League
Read

Three points mandatory for Everton vs. Lyon

Everton Luke O'Farrell
Read
 By PA Sport
Share
Tweet
   

Everton charged by UEFA, ban fan for punch at Lyon player

Bruno Genesio believes the brawl involving Ashley Williams almost gave Everton a way back into Thursday's Europa League clash, before the French side came out 2-1 winners.

Everton have banned the fan who appeared to try to strike Lyon's Anthony Lopes while holding a child, with UEFA also charging the club for the crowd trouble during Thursday's Europa League tie.

The second-half melee sparked by Ashley Williams at Goodison Park, which is being investigated by Merseyside Police too, saw a supporter in the Howard Kendall Gwladys Street End push OL goalkeeper Lopes in the head before hitting out at him again.

Everton have announced that supporter will be banned from their future games and UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against the Toffees for "aggressions by supporters against players."

In a statement issued on Friday, Everton said: "Club officials have reviewed the footage of an incident that occurred in the 64th minute of the game against Olympique Lyonnais where supporters towards the front of the lower Gwladys Street End became involved in a confrontation between players.

"We have identified one individual whom action will now be taken against. This will include a ban from attending future Everton fixtures and the club registering a formal complaint with Merseyside Police."

The force also addressed the skirmish by confirming they were looking into the matter.

Their statement read: "Merseyside Police can confirm officers are investigating following a disturbance on the pitch during a football match between Everton and Lyon at Goodison Park last night, Thursday 19th October.

"Detectives will be reviewing footage and speaking to witnesses to establish what, if any, offences have been committed."

They added anyone with information "which could assist the investigation" should contact them.

UEFA's charge against Everton will be handled by its control, ethics and disciplinary body on Nov. 16 and there could further punishment from the governing body still to come.

There remains a possibility that captain-for-the-night Williams might be sanctioned for his role in a brawl he instigated by barging into Lopes.

Any charge would depend on what is included in referee Bas Nijhuis' report of the contest, with the Dutch official only booking the Welshman at the time. Speaking to BT Sport 2 after Everton's 2-1 loss, Williams said: "It's what happens, it's football. It is what it is.

''It's high emotions. We want to win the game, they want to win the game and stuff happens. That was just one of those times.''

A caution appeared a lenient outcome given Williams seemed to raise his hands to Lucas Tousart's face, though the more shocking element of the scuffle happened a few yards away with Lopes and the child-carrying supporter.

With a huddle of disgruntled players from both teams moving to the advertising hoardings, Lopes' head was pushed by a fan who then hit out at the keeper with the same hand while he used his other arm to clutch an infant.

Everton boss Ronald Koeman said Williams needs to "control himself."

"By frustration you get maybe more aggression, and that's not bad - but you need to control yourself," the Dutchman said at his press conference on Friday afternoon.

"I understand his situation of yesterday, his personal situation. It was difficult after missing out on the World Cup with Wales, and he had made some mistakes that cost a goal.

"I like that mentality -- he showed his face yesterday, he played well, he was the captain on the pitch.

"Of course, in the situation of the brawl he needs to control himself.

"But, okay, on one side I understand frustration, disappointment, because everybody was disappointed."

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.