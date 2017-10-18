Everton charged by UEFA, ban fan for punch at Lyon player

Bruno Genesio believes the brawl involving Ashley Williams almost gave Everton a way back into Thursday's Europa League clash, before the French side came out 2-1 winners.

Everton have banned the fan who appeared to try to strike Lyon's Anthony Lopes while holding a child, with UEFA also charging the club for the crowd trouble during Thursday's Europa League tie.

The second-half melee sparked by Ashley Williams at Goodison Park, which is being investigated by Merseyside Police too, saw a supporter in the Howard Kendall Gwladys Street End push OL goalkeeper Lopes in the head before hitting out at him again.

Everton have announced that supporter will be banned from their future games and UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against the Toffees for "aggressions by supporters against players."

In a statement issued on Friday, Everton said: "Club officials have reviewed the footage of an incident that occurred in the 64th minute of the game against Olympique Lyonnais where supporters towards the front of the lower Gwladys Street End became involved in a confrontation between players.

"We have identified one individual whom action will now be taken against. This will include a ban from attending future Everton fixtures and the club registering a formal complaint with Merseyside Police."

The force also addressed the skirmish by confirming they were looking into the matter.

Their statement read: "Merseyside Police can confirm officers are investigating following a disturbance on the pitch during a football match between Everton and Lyon at Goodison Park last night, Thursday 19th October.

"Detectives will be reviewing footage and speaking to witnesses to establish what, if any, offences have been committed."

They added anyone with information "which could assist the investigation" should contact them.

UEFA's charge against Everton will be handled by its control, ethics and disciplinary body on Nov. 16 and there could further punishment from the governing body still to come.

There remains a possibility that captain-for-the-night Williams might be sanctioned for his role in a brawl he instigated by barging into Lopes.

Any charge would depend on what is included in referee Bas Nijhuis' report of the contest, with the Dutch official only booking the Welshman at the time. Speaking to BT Sport 2 after Everton's 2-1 loss, Williams said: "It's what happens, it's football. It is what it is.

''It's high emotions. We want to win the game, they want to win the game and stuff happens. That was just one of those times.''

A caution appeared a lenient outcome given Williams seemed to raise his hands to Lucas Tousart's face, though the more shocking element of the scuffle happened a few yards away with Lopes and the child-carrying supporter.

With a huddle of disgruntled players from both teams moving to the advertising hoardings, Lopes' head was pushed by a fan who then hit out at the keeper with the same hand while he used his other arm to clutch an infant.

Everton boss Ronald Koeman said Williams needs to "control himself."

"By frustration you get maybe more aggression, and that's not bad - but you need to control yourself," the Dutchman said at his press conference on Friday afternoon.

"I understand his situation of yesterday, his personal situation. It was difficult after missing out on the World Cup with Wales, and he had made some mistakes that cost a goal.

"I like that mentality -- he showed his face yesterday, he played well, he was the captain on the pitch.

"Of course, in the situation of the brawl he needs to control himself.

"But, okay, on one side I understand frustration, disappointment, because everybody was disappointed."