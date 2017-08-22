'Not bad' - Wayne Rooney hits back at critics who said he was done

Wayne Rooney reacts to joining Alan Shearer in the Premier League's 200-goal club after Everton's draw at Manchester City.

English Premier League: Wayne Rooney (35') Manchester City 0-1 Everton

Everton's Ronald Koeman feels Wayne Rooney's experience was a major factor in sealing the Toffees' opening day victory.

Wayne Rooney sent a message to critics who thought he was past his prime after scoring the 200th Premier League goal of his career on Monday night.

After striking in Everton's draw at Manchester City, the 31-year-old now has two goals in as many Premier League games since leaving Manchester United to rejoin his boyhood club.

The resurgence comes after a difficult final season for Rooney at Old Trafford as he struggled to stay in the plans of Jose Mourinho and also lost his spot in the England squad.

But he threw the criticism back at those who judged him over the past year, telling Sky Sports: "It is not bad for someone who is not fit anymore and can't get about the pitch. I have always put a shift in for the team and tonight is no different."

Rooney then used Twitter to poke fun at Manchester City fans, who met his goal celebrations with some unkind gestures at the Etihad.

Always nice to see a few familiar faces 😂👋🏼 pic.twitter.com/pr15fYfG7q — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) August 21, 2017

Nine of Rooney's 200 goals have come against City, with five of those at the Eithad, and he also had a witty remark when asked about scoring against his former club's local rivals:

Gary Neville: "How sweet was it to score at the Etihad?"



Wayne Rooney: "What... again?"pic.twitter.com/JCnwIKoqqg — Devils Latest (@Devils_Latest) August 21, 2017

Rooney, England's all-time leading goal scorer, also said he hopes to speak with national team boss Gareth Southgate about returning to international duty.

Asked about a potential call-up for England's World Cup qualifiers, Rooney told Sky Sports: "We'll see. I'm focused on Everton.

"I'm sure I'll speak to Gareth Southgate over the next few days and we'll have a conversation and see what happens."

