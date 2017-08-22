Wayne Rooney becomes second to reach 200 goals in Premier League

English Premier League: Wayne Rooney (35') Manchester City 0-1 Everton

Wayne Rooney scored the 200th Premier League goal of his career on Monday in giving Everton the lead against Manchester City.

The 31-year-old became just the second player to accomplish the feat after Alan Shearer, who finished his career with 260 goals in the Premier League, which began under its current format in 1992.

Rooney met Dominic Calvert-Lewin's pass with his left foot and sent it through the legs of City goalkeeper Ederson in the 35th minute.

Wayne Rooney celebrates his 200th Premier League goal.

Rooney's goal was his second in the league since returning to Everton this summer after 13 years at Manchester United, where he scored 183 goals. He scored 15 in his first stint with Everton from 2002-04.

He has scored 156 with his right foot, 23 with his left and 21 with his head. It took him 462 games to reach the milestone, while Shearer needed just 306.

Rooney is also the all-time England goal scorer with 53 for the national team.

