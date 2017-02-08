Everton's Romelu Lukaku misses training camp with calf injury

Ronald Koeman remains confident Premier League leading goalscorer, Romelu Lukaku, will stay and sign a new deal at Everton.

Shaka Hislop and Sebastian Salazar discuss the chances Romelu Lukaku makes the move from Goodison Park to Stamford Bridge.

Craig Burley evaluates this week's player power rankings, with Romelu Lukaku's 4-goal day earning top spot.

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku is to visit a doctor in Belgium this week for treatment on a calf problem, but is expected to be fit for the club's next Premier League match on February 25.

The club announced on Tuesday morning that Lukaku, 23, did not travel with his teammates to their training camp in Dubai, but said the issue was "not serious" and said he would be available for the visit of Sunderland next week.

�� | @RomeluLukaku9 hasn't travelled to #EFC's training camp due to a calf problem but will be fit to face Sunderlandhttps://t.co/xPwDJr8A0G pic.twitter.com/nfVIpp25jW - Everton (@Everton) February 14, 2017

Lukaku and Yannick Bolasie, who is recovering from a long-term knee injury, were the only senior members of Ronald Koeman's squad not to make the trip to the United Arab Emirates.