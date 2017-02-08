Everton's Romelu Lukaku misses training camp with calf injury
Everton striker Romelu Lukaku is to visit a doctor in Belgium this week for treatment on a calf problem, but is expected to be fit for the club's next Premier League match on February 25.
The club announced on Tuesday morning that Lukaku, 23, did not travel with his teammates to their training camp in Dubai, but said the issue was "not serious" and said he would be available for the visit of Sunderland next week.
�� | @RomeluLukaku9 hasn't travelled to #EFC's training camp due to a calf problem but will be fit to face Sunderlandhttps://t.co/xPwDJr8A0G pic.twitter.com/nfVIpp25jW- Everton (@Everton) February 14, 2017
Lukaku and Yannick Bolasie, who is recovering from a long-term knee injury, were the only senior members of Ronald Koeman's squad not to make the trip to the United Arab Emirates.
Comments
Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.