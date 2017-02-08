Previous
Paris Saint-Germain
Barcelona
7:45 PM UTC
Leg 1
Benfica
Borussia Dortmund
7:45 PM UTC
Leg 1
Norwich City
Newcastle United
7:45 PM UTC
Brighton & Hove Albion
Ipswich Town
7:45 PM UTC
Defoe: I've never felt sharper

English Premier League
Pickford eyes return against Everton

English Premier League
Koeman deserves Barcelona job - De Boer

English Premier League ESPN staff
Robles stars as Everton draw with Boro

Everton Player Ratings Luke O'Farrell
Middlesbrough 0-0 Everton

Premier League Highlights
Valdes has regained his confidence

English Premier League
Koeman: Difficult to create chances

English Premier League
Romelu Lukaku could not find the net for Everton.

Everton's Koeman: Draw fair for both teams

English Premier League PA Sport
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough
EvertonEverton
0
0
FT
Middlesbrough 0-0 Everton

Premier League Highlights
Extra Time: How is Craig's pet turtle?

ESPN FC TV
Weekend Premier League predictions

Premier League ESPN staff
Marco van Basten

Lukaku finishes like Van Basten - Koeman

Everton ESPN staff
Romelu Lukaku key to Everton future

Everton Luke O'Farrell
Koeman hopeful Lukaku will stay

English Premier League
Should Chelsea break the bank for Lukaku?

English Premier League
Koeman wants to prove ambition to Lukaku

Transfers PA Sport
Prem: Saturday week 25 preview

Premier League Highlights
Who are the Prem's brightest young stars?

English Premier League
Fantasy Football: Differential XI

English Premier League
 By PA Sport
Everton's Romelu Lukaku misses training camp with calf injury

Ronald Koeman remains confident Premier League leading goalscorer, Romelu Lukaku, will stay and sign a new deal at Everton.
Shaka Hislop and Sebastian Salazar discuss the chances Romelu Lukaku makes the move from Goodison Park to Stamford Bridge.
Craig Burley evaluates this week's player power rankings, with Romelu Lukaku's 4-goal day earning top spot.

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku is to visit a doctor in Belgium this week for treatment on a calf problem, but is expected to be fit for the club's next Premier League match on February 25.

The club announced on Tuesday morning that Lukaku, 23, did not travel with his teammates to their training camp in Dubai, but said the issue was "not serious" and said he would be available for the visit of Sunderland next week.

Lukaku and Yannick Bolasie, who is recovering from a long-term knee injury, were the only senior members of Ronald Koeman's squad not to make the trip to the United Arab Emirates.

