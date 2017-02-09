Everton aiming to overtake Man United, Liverpool - Schneiderlin

Craig Burley evaluates this week's player power rankings, with Romelu Lukaku's 4-goal day earning top spot.

Morgan Schneiderlin has said Everton are aiming to further close the gap on Liverpool and Manchester United in an effort to secure European football.

Since defeat in the Merseyside derby on Dec. 19, Everton have gone seven games unbeaten in the Premier League and currently sit seventh.

"We want to finish high and catch the teams above us," Sky Sports reports Schneiderlin as saying. "Liverpool are six points clear, Manchester United are five -- so why not?

"We can catch them if we had a good run of games. We need to finish strong so we want to give the fans Europa League football for next season and build a platform."

When he signed for Everton during the January transfer window, Schneiderlin was reunited with Ronald Koeman, a manager whom he worked under with success at Southampton.

"He says what he thinks, but that's important," Schneiderlin said. "He wants the players to improve. But he is very calm. He keeps his head on his shoulders no matter if things are going well or bad.

"He tries to say good things and keep it straight. He is a winner - as both a player and as a manager, so it's important we do this for him."

