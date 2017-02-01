Everton still have defensive frailties despite dramatic win - Martinez

Ronald Koeman reflects on Romelu Lukaku's four-goal haul in Everton's 6-3 win against Bournemouth.

Former Everton manager Roberto Martinez has said believes the defensive deficiencies that undermined his reign are still present at Goodison Park.

Everton have moved to within six points of a Champions League place after a remarkable 6-3 victory over Bournemouth on Saturday in which Romelu Lukaku scored four times.

But speaking to Sky Sports' Goals on Sunday programme, Martinez said he saw the same problems that contributed to him being sacked in May after a three-year Everton tenure.

"As a fan you always want to see teams scoring goals and winning games. This performance was about that," Martinez, who now coaches Belgium, said.

"The only worry is that we had defensive fragility last year and it cost us too many points.

"The performance was going in the right direction, you are doing everything right -- and then in one action you look fragile. I can see the same things still now."

Lukaku took his Everton tally for the season to 17 against Bournemouth before Ross Barkley added a sixth in the final seconds, with Bournemouth having at one stage come from 3-0 down to close the gap to 3-2.

Martinez praised Lukaku, who he now manages at international level, and said: "That's why we made the investment [£28 million to sign him from Chelsea in July 2014].

"At that moment you are trying to manage the player that he can be.

"Now at 23 he is starting to be that player consistently, and as a No. 9 you are not going to find a better finisher in world football.''

He added that successor Ronald Koeman would make it his objective to get into Europe this season, adding: "When you become Everton manager you realise very quickly that you are not at a normal football club."