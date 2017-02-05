Previous
Chelsea
Arsenal
3
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Hull City
Liverpool
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Tottenham Hotspur
Middlesbrough
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Barcelona
Athletic Bilbao
3
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Bayern Munich
Schalke 04
1
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Dijon FCO
Paris Saint-Germain
1
1
LIVE HT
Game Details
Morelia
América
1:00 AM UTC Feb 5, 2017
Game Details
Next

EvertonEverton
AFC BournemouthAFC Bournemouth
6
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights

Stoke CityStoke City
EvertonEverton
1
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights

 By PA Sport
Romelu Lukaku a 'world-class striker' and getting better - Everton's Koeman

Ronald Koeman reflects on Romelu Lukaku's four-goal haul in Everton's 6-3 win against Bournemouth.

Everton manager Ronald Koeman hailed the "world-class" finishing of Romelu Lukaku after the Belgium international's four goals in the 6-3 win over Bournemouth.

The Toffees had a comfortable 3-0 half-time lead thanks to two from Lukaku and James McCarthy's first of the season.

But two from Josh King put the result in some doubt until Lukaku doubled his tally and Harry Arter and Ross Barkley traded goals in a manic end to the game.

"He is world-class striker," said Koeman of Lukaku, who is now just one behind Duncan Ferguson (60) in the club's all-time Premier League scorers.

"He is improving. The big quality he shows every day in training is not so difficult but being that clinical in finishing how he was today shows he is one of the best.

"I have the pleasure every day to be on the pitch and watch his finishing.

"He has a world-class quality in scoring goals and that is really important because to win the game today we needed to score at least four goals."

Despite a four goal performance from Romelu Lukaku, he's still eyeing improvements for Everton.

Koeman admitted he was not happy with the way his side's performance dipped after the break to give Bournemouth a chance they did not really deserve on their first-half performance.

"It is a strange result after half-time but I think we dropped our intensity a little bit but also big complement to Bournemouth who played good football in the second half and made it really difficult."

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe was unhappy with how poor they were defensively and admitted their form is a concern as they slipped to within six points of the relegation zone.

"I wouldn't be doing my job properly if I wasn't concerned," he said. "It wasn't pretty was it? It is very difficult when you come here and defend like that.

"The first goal killed our preparations. I think today was individual errors.

"We didn't handle the goals very well but you have to complement Everton for their finishing and clinical nature in front of goal."

