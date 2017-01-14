Ronald Koeman hails 'perfect' Everton as Manchester City swept aside
Everton manager Ronald Koeman hailed his side for a "perfect" second half performance as they swept Manchester City aside at Goodison Park.
The Toffees won 4-0 against Pep Guardiola's side thanks to goals from Romelu Lukaku, Kevin Mirallas, youngster Tom Davies and new signing Ademola Lookman.
Three of those strikes came after the break and Koeman told the BBC: "You cannot plan a game like this.
"It is always difficult against City because they play great football -- but the second half was perfect in every aspect.
"We scored at the right time in the first half and then to score straight after half time made it very difficult for them.
"I think that is a big compliment to the organisation defensively. It makes the final result and the way we played perfect."
Koeman backed opposite number Guardiola to come through a difficult spell and said: "He has the experience to turn it around. I don't doubt that."
Goal-scorer Davies said it was "unbelievable" to have got on the scoresheet.
He added: "I got a chance and managed to take it. I am really happy that Ross Barkley spotted me. To beat City, and do it comfortably, is a great feeling."
Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.
Comments
Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.