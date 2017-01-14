Previous
Manchester United
Liverpool
0
1
LIVE HT
Game Details
Highlights
Everton
Manchester City
4
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Sevilla FC
Real Madrid
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Fiorentina
Juventus
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Marseille
AS Monaco
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Algeria
Zimbabwe
1
2
LIVE HT
Game Details
Tunisia
Senegal
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Highlights
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Ronald Koeman hails 'perfect' Everton as Manchester City swept aside

Manchester City suffered another away day to forget as they were beaten 4-0 by Everton at Goodison Park.

Everton manager Ronald Koeman hailed his side for a "perfect" second half performance as they swept Manchester City aside at Goodison Park.

The Toffees won 4-0 against Pep Guardiola's side thanks to goals from Romelu Lukaku, Kevin Mirallas, youngster Tom Davies and new signing Ademola Lookman.

EvertonEverton
Manchester CityManchester City
4
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Three of those strikes came after the break and Koeman told the BBC: "You cannot plan a game like this.

"It is always difficult against City because they play great football -- but the second half was perfect in every aspect.

"We scored at the right time in the first half and then to score straight after half time made it very difficult for them.

"I think that is a big compliment to the organisation defensively. It makes the final result and the way we played perfect."

Koeman backed opposite number Guardiola to come through a difficult spell and said: "He has the experience to turn it around. I don't doubt that."

Goal-scorer Davies said it was "unbelievable" to have got on the scoresheet.

He added: "I got a chance and managed to take it. I am really happy that Ross Barkley spotted me. To beat City, and do it comfortably, is a great feeling."

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

