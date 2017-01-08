Ronald Koeman: Everton's FA Cup loss proves need for new players

Previous
Manchester United
Reading
4
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Preston North End
Arsenal
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Everton
Leicester City
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Real Madrid
Granada
5
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Eibar
Atletico Madrid
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Real Sociedad
Sevilla FC
0
2
LIVE HT
Game Details
Home: 20/1  Draw: 8/1  Away: 1/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Napoli
Sampdoria
0
1
LIVE HT
Game Details
Home: 5/4  Draw: 11/5  Away: 9/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Paris Saint-Germain
Bastia
1
0
LIVE 40'
Game Details
Home: OFF  Draw: OFF  Away: OFF 
Odds from bet365
bet365
U.A.N.L
Santos
1:00 AM UTC Jan 8, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Koeman: Everton loss proves deals needed

Everton PA Sport
Read
EvertonEverton
Leicester CityLeicester City
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

FA Cup Predictor: Any giant-killings?

English FA Cup
Read

Utd yet to accept Schneiderlin, Depay bids

Transfers Arindam Rej
Read

Can Everton cope without Gueye?

Everton Luke O'Farrell
Read

Usmanov's company to sponsor Everton

English Premier League PA Sport and ESPN staff
Read

Extra Time: Luis Enrique in trouble?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Who will win the Prem Golden Boot?

English Premier League
Read
Ross Barkley

Barkley at a crossroads at Everton

Everton John Brewin
Read

Koeman: We expect a lot from Lookman

English FA Cup
Read

Everton's Calvert-Lewin could miss two months

Everton ESPN staff
Read

Ranieri wants fast Ndidi impact

English FA Cup
Read
Ademola Lookman in action for England under-20 against Germany under-20.

Lookman signs for Everton from Charlton

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Bolasie could be out 12 months - Koeman

Everton ESPN staff
Read

Moshiri 'committed' to making Everton contenders

Everton PA Sport
Read

Prem: 29 goals in 90 seconds

Premier League Highlights
Read

Gerrard: Leaving Everton 'best' for Barkley

Transfers Dan Kilpatrick
Read

Newcastle want Cleverley loan - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read

Baines, Valencia superb vs. Southampton

Everton Player Ratings Luke O'Farrell
Read

Puel: Difficult moment for Southampton

English Premier League
Read
 By PA Sport
Share
Tweet
   

Ronald Koeman: Everton's FA Cup loss proves need for new players

Romelu Lukaku scored but Everton crashed out of the FA Cup with a 2-1 defeat to Leicester City on Saturday.

Everton boss Ronald Koeman was fiercely critical of his side after their FA Cup third-round exit against Leicester.

The Dutchman suggested the 2-1 defeat should serve as a wake-up call at the Merseyside club in terms of the need for squad strengthening and general improvement.

Three days on from their major shareholder Farhad Moshiri speaking of his ambitions for the Toffees at their general meeting, Everton -- who last lifted a trophy when they won the FA Cup in 1995 -- went out of the competition at Goodison Park.

They grabbed the lead just after the hour mark through Romelu Lukaku but Leicester swiftly hit back via a quickfire brace from substitute Ahmed Musa.

EvertonEverton
Leicester CityLeicester City
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

And Koeman said afterwards: "In my opinion it is not bad luck -- we did it by ourselves. We were 1-0 up and it was unbelievable how we dropped back. Lack of concentration, maybe.

"We did the most difficult thing, scoring the goal, because Leicester were really defensive, and I don't understand why we then lost the game -- there was no reason.

"But if you play like we did after it was 1-0, then you ask for goals against."

Everton's next game is a Premier League home clash a week on Sunday against Manchester City, who thrashed West Ham 5-0 at the London Stadium on Friday.

And Koeman added after his team's loss: "If we play like the last 30 minutes, it can be the same result as yesterday, West Ham. We need to do better and improve."

Koeman's mission to rejuvenate Everton following his appointment last summer currently sees the club lying seventh in the Premier League.

The Dutchman -- who has lost the biggest signing he made in the last transfer window, Yannick Bolasie, to long-term injury -- has brought in teenage winger Ademola Lookman from Charlton so far in January.

He hopes to make Morgan Schneiderlin another addition in this window, and has also expressed his interest in the midfielder's Manchester United teammate, forward Memphis Depay.

Koeman said "I don't know" when asked after the Leicester game if there had been any progress in terms of Schneiderlin and Depay.

But he did say: "I know what we need to change. If everybody opened their eyes today, maybe we will get further in our improvement as a team, because that is really what the team needs, and okay -- that is all about what happens this month.

"I have [bringing in new players] in mind and the board knows because we spoke together about what we need and the team needs. That is the job of [Everton director of football] Steve Walsh, and it is my job.

"And I hope everyone realises what the team needs to play and get results, what the expectations are in this club.

"I could explain more, but I don't like to because that is really talks we need to do inside.

"But if a young player of 19 [an apparent reference to 18-year-old Everton midfielder Tom Davies] is today one of the best on the pitch, I think that says enough."

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.