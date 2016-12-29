Everton 'showed great character' in fightback draw against Hull City

Ross Barkley scored for Everton six minutes from time to quell Hull City's hopes of a crucial win at KCOM Stadium.

Ross Barkley scored the equaliser late for Everton, but he was disappointed to only come away with one point and not a win.

Ronald Koeman hailed Everton's "character" after Friday's 2-2 fightback draw with Hull City saw them rescue a point away from Goodison Park.

The hosts broke the deadlock in the sixth minute through Michael Dawson, but were pegged back on the brink of half-time by a David Marshall own goal.

Hull City Hull City Everton Everton 2 2 FT Game Details GameCast

Lineups and Stats

Robert Snodgrass put Hull back in front with a sensational free kick in the 65th minute before Ross Barkley levelled things up six minutes before the end.

Everton remain in seventh place and boss Koeman was content with a point following his side's sluggish start to the game.

"We showed great character to come back in the game,'' he said.

"[We were] lucky in how we got it back to 1-1, but we had really good chances before in the first half.

"The second half was better. We dominated the game, but sometimes you can't stop a player like Snodgrass.

"He was unlucky with the first [free kick] and the second -- we made a mistake with some sloppy defending and that was 2-1.

"But we came back and football-wise it was maybe one of our best games in creating chances.''

Ross Barkley celebrates after his header evened the score for Everton in a 2-2 draw with Hull City.

Everton defender Seamus Coleman headed against a post in the first half and early in the second period Marshall saved superbly to push Romelu Lukaku's effort onto the crossbar.

"We were unlucky not to score more goals,'' Koeman added. "The chance of Romelu and the header of Coleman. We created a lot and should have scored more than two goals, but it's a fair result.''

Everton defender Phil Jagielka was disappointed to see his side fall behind to Dawson's early effort but was pleased with their response.

He said: "It was the worst possible start for us.

"You want to come to a tough place like this and keep them quiet. We conceded so early but we showed some decent resilience in the first half, created a couple of half chances and obviously were very fortunate to get the goal just before half-time.

"We started the second half really well but obviously in Snodgrass they've got a player with some ability -- especially on free kicks.

"But fair play to the lads. It was going to be hard to break Hull down again but it was a fantastic cross from Bainesy [Leighton Baines].''