Leicester City
Derby County
7:45 PM UTC
Crotone
Juventus
5:00 PM UTC
Bologna
AC Milan
7:45 PM UTC
Alavés
Celta Vigo
8:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 0
Borussia Dortmund
Hertha Berlin
ESPN3 7:45 PM UTC
Nice
St Etienne
6:00 PM UTC
Mexico
Iceland
3:06 AM UTC Feb 9, 2017
Portugal celebrate

Marcotti: Portugal's deserved win

The Match Gab Marcotti
Glory for Portugal glory, woe for England

Euro 2016 Heroes & Villains Iain Macintosh
ESPN Art: Euro 2016 team posters

Euro 2016 Team Posters ESPN staff
Italy knights Albania coach De Biasi

European Championship Associated Press
Juventus top Euro 2016 payouts

European Championship Associated Press
Lars Lagerback Iceland

Norway hire ex-Iceland coach Lagerback

Norway Associated Press
We'd have won Euros in Marseille - Evra

France Ian Holyman
Germany confirms bid to host Euro 2024

Germany Stephan Uersfeld
Euro 2020 travel complicated - UEFA chief

European Championship Associated Press
France and Portugal fans

Euro 2016 gave France €1bn boost - study

France Ian Holyman
The big football quiz of 2016

Quiz of 2016 ESPN staff
Sigurdsson faults media for England struggles

Iceland ESPN staff
Euro 2016 seen by 2bn on TV

European Championship Associated Press
England Euro 2016 defeat tops Twitter list

European Championship PA Sport
Messi record goal vs US 160621

Messi, Neymar left off Puskas goal shortlist

Blog - FIFA ESPN staff
Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba

Ronaldo: Griezmann told me 'I hate you!'

France Ian Holyman
Messi record goal vs US 160621

Messi's goal vs. U.S., Neymar up for Puskas

Blog - FIFA ESPN staff
Sterling: Pre-Euros criticism was difficult

English Premier League ESPN staff
Claudio Marchisio

Juventus bid to secure UCL knockout place

Juventus Ben Gladwell
Ronaldo celeb vs Sporting 160914

Ballon d'Or: Ronaldo, Messi in 30 nominees

UEFA Champions League Ian Holyman
Italy knights Albania coach Gianni de Biasi

Gianni de Biasi has been honoured for his contribution to Albania.

TIRANA, Albania -- Italy has awarded Gianni de Biasi, an Italian who coaches the Albanian national team, with the Medal of the Star, graded as a Knight, for promoting the country in the sport.

An embassy statement Wednesday said Italian Ambassador Alberto Cutillo awarded the medal to De Biasi the previous evening "for his contribution to further strengthen the bonds of friendship between the two countries and to promote Albania's image abroad," adding that "before politics De Biasi managed to bring Albania into Europe."

Albania is expecting to start EU membership talks.

The 60-year-old De Biasi, who has been Albania's coach for the last five years, led the country to the 2016 European Championship, the first major tournament the country has ever reached.

