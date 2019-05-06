Previous
Ajax Amsterdam
Tottenham Hotspur
12:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 0
Game Details
Next

Manchester CityManchester City
Leicester CityLeicester City
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights

Kompany's screamer puts Man City back into title lead

Highlights
Read
By Reuters
U.S.'s Yedlin has surgery on groin, could miss Gold Cup

U.S. Head Coach Gregg Berhalter joins the Heineken ESPN FC Boot Room to talk all things Gold Cup and his ambition to win the tournament.

United States defender DeAndre Yedlin could miss next month's CONCACAF Gold Cup matches after having surgery to fix a groin injury on Tuesday.

Yedlin, 25, posted a photo on Instagram of himself in a hospital bed on Tuesday with the caption: "Surgery complete. Now time to recover."

- Davis: Sebastian Lletget is the most interesting man in U.S. soccer

Yedlin missed Newcastle's 3-2 loss to Liverpool in Premier League action on Saturday with the groin injury and has not played since April 6.

The timetable for his recovery is not clear.

The Americans open Gold Cup competition on June 18 against Guyana in St. Paul, Minnesota. Group play continues against Trinidad & Tobago on June 22 in Cleveland, and against Panama on June 26 in Kansas City, Kan.

Before that, the U.S. will play friendlies against Jamaica on June 5 in Washington, D.C., and against Venezuela on June 9 in Cincinnati.

Yedlin has made 59 appearances with the U.S. team since 2014.

