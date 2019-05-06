U.S.'s Yedlin has surgery on groin, could miss Gold Cup
United States defender DeAndre Yedlin could miss next month's CONCACAF Gold Cup matches after having surgery to fix a groin injury on Tuesday.
Yedlin, 25, posted a photo on Instagram of himself in a hospital bed on Tuesday with the caption: "Surgery complete. Now time to recover."
Yedlin missed Newcastle's 3-2 loss to Liverpool in Premier League action on Saturday with the groin injury and has not played since April 6.
The timetable for his recovery is not clear.
The Americans open Gold Cup competition on June 18 against Guyana in St. Paul, Minnesota. Group play continues against Trinidad & Tobago on June 22 in Cleveland, and against Panama on June 26 in Kansas City, Kan.
Before that, the U.S. will play friendlies against Jamaica on June 5 in Washington, D.C., and against Venezuela on June 9 in Cincinnati.
Yedlin has made 59 appearances with the U.S. team since 2014.
