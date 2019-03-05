Pochettino 'in shock' over FA's 'unfair' touchline ban

Harry Kane and Hugo Lloris delve into the crazy finish to the North London derby, where Lloris denied Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the last moments.

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says he is "in shock" over the FA's decision to give him a two-game touchline ban.

Pochettino was punished for confronting referee Mike Dean in the wake of Tottenham's 2-1 defeat to Burnley last month.

But the Argentinian believes the sanction is unjust and may be open to an appeal when he has heard the FA's reasons for banning him.

"I am in shock. I still think it's unfair. I can do nothing," Pochettino said.

"I still need to see the reasons but the letter [from the FA] has still not arrived. I am suspended for two games.

"I think we are waiting after Wednesday for the letter from the FA but it's still not arrived. I'm so curious to see why they decided to do what they did. A two-game ban is completely unfair and I want to see why and then talk a bit more."

Tottenham travel to Southampton on Saturday looking for their first win in four Premier League games, but Pochettino will be in the stands for the visit to his former club.

He will also miss Tottenham's match against Liverpool at Anfield on Mar. 31, after admitting he had 'crossed the line' when confronting Dean and publicly apologising to the official.

Pochettino defended his record of behaviour in the Premier League, arguing he has always co-operated with the authorities.

"This is my seventh season in England. You can see how I've behaved since day one," he said.

"I was always a player, coach, who wanted to help the FA. I always try to behave in my best.

"It's my first time here when I'm not completely right in my behaviour but I feel that it's too much. I feel a bit sad with the punishment.

"I need to wait and see what they put on the letter and the reason to ban me with two games. That is unbelievable, no?"

Tottenham could be boosted by the return of Dele Alli, who is back training with the first team after missing six and half weeks with a hamstring injury.

Alli was forced off against Fulham on Jan. 20 but is in line to make his comeback on Saturday, although Pochettino admitted he needs to come through another training session before he can be selected.

"It's good news that he's going to be available," Pochettino said.

"We need to wait until the last training session but he is doing so well and I hope he can play next Saturday."

There are fresh injury concerns over Kieran Trippier and Harry Winks, who are both struggling with muscle injuries.

Pochettino confirmed Trippier -- who is undergoing treatment for a gluteal muscle strain -- will likely miss the Southampton match, while Winks is struggling with a groin strain.

"I think Trips, no [for Southampton]. He suffered a small problem and I think he will be out. Harry [Winks] we'll assess tomorrow."