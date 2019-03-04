Previous
Dinamo Zagreb
Benfica
9:55 AM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Eintracht Frankfurt
Internazionale
9:55 AM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Sevilla FC
Slavia Prague
9:55 AM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Zenit St Petersburg
Villarreal
9:55 AM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Stade Rennes
Arsenal
9:55 AM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Napoli
FC Salzburg
12:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Valencia
Krasnodar
12:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Chelsea
Dynamo Kiev
12:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Next
By Julien Laurens
Luis Campos to Chelsea as director reports dismissed by Lille owner

Maurizio Sarri wants to focus on the here and now, and not his long-term future as Chelsea manager.
Kepa returned from his one-match benching to make some key saves for Chelsea in both halves as Maurizio Sarri's men leave Craven Cottage with the win.

Lille owner Gerard Lopez has told ESPN FC that reports claiming sporting director Luis Campos is in talks with Chelsea over a move to London are not true.

Campos is highly rated across Europe after impressive work at Monaco, where he helped recruit Thomas Lemar, Bernardo Silva, Benjamin Mendy and Tiemoue Bakayoko.

Reports in the French media had suggested he is a Chelsea target, but Lopez has denied this.

"No, no, no," he said when asked by ESPN FC about the likelihood of Campos moving to Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile, as a guest on French radio RMC, he questioned the logic of Chelsea bringing in a director of football when they are banned from signing players in the next two transfer windows, and said: "Luis Campos will be at Lille next season."

Les Dogues are second in Ligue 1, with many of Campos' signings central to their success.

The Portuguese, who also worked as a scout for Real Madrid, is considered one of the best around at finding talented players at low cost.

Lopez convinced Nicolas Pepe to join Lille 18 months ago, with the club paying just €10 million to sign him from Angers; and Lopez, speaking on RMC on Wednesday, said the winger is now worth between "€50m and €80m."

Turkish right-back Zeki Celik also looks like a great prospect -- as does 19-year-old Portuguese striker Rafael Leao and many other members of the first team squad.

Campos is a key part of the Lille project. The club's business plan is to get young and talented players, give them a platform to shine in Ligue 1 or in European competition and then sell them to a bigger club at a big profit.

The 54-year-old is instrumental in making it work and Lille will want to keep him for as long as possible.

Comments

