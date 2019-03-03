Sanchez's Manchester United form worrying - Chile boss

Romelu Lukaku struck late to lead Manchester United past Southampton side in a match loaded with stunning goals at Old Trafford.

Romelu Lukaku assesses Man United's resilient win over Southampton and backs Paul Pogba to bounce back following his missed penalty kick.

Romelu Lukaku struck late to lead Manchester United past Southampton side in a match loaded with stunning goals at Old Trafford.

Chile boss Reinaldo Rueda has said he is very concerned about Alexis Sanchez's form at Manchester United.

Sanchez, 30, joined United from Arsenal in January 2018 but has failed to hit the heights expected of him, scoring just two goals all campaign -- with only one coming in the Premier League.

He scored 80 times for Arsenal, having joined from Barcelona for £30 million in July 2014, but has netted just five for United in 18 months.

"For sure it's very worrying," Rueda said as reported in La Tercera newspaper. "These are situations that happen in football.

"We hope he overcomes this very quickly because he has all the quality, a track record, experience and quality to assert himself. I hope we can enjoy the Alexis we all knew at again."

Sanchez came in for criticism from the English media for another under par performance on Saturday. He started in the 3-2 win over Southampton but didn't have a single shot on goal and limped out of the game with a knee injury in the 52nd minute.

He will undergo tests and is doubtful for Wednesday's Champions League round-of-16 return leg away to Paris Saint-Germain.

United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer recently said that Sanchez only needed a goal to turn things around.

If fit, Sanchez, Chile's all-time top scorer with 41 and twice a Copa America winner in 2015 and 2016, is expected to be included in Rueda's squad for this month's international friendlies in the United States.

Chile take on Mexico on March 23 at San Diego's SDCCU Stadium before facing the U.S. four days later in Houston.

Last summer was Sanchez's first without international duty since 2013, having played in the 2014 World Cup, back-to-back editions of the Copa America and the 2017 Confederations Cup -- reaching the final of the latter three.