Spurs' Mauricio Pochettino: 'Happy with the performance' despite loss

Previous
Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester City
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Next
Mauricio Pochettino cut a frustrated figure on the touchline during Tottenham's 1-0 loss to Manchester City.

Tottenham's balancing act is starting to go awry

Tottenham Hotspur Mark Ogden
Read
Mauricio Pochettino is in his fifth year at Spurs but to this point has yet to turn potential into trophies.

Spurs closing gap with City despite loss - Poch

Tottenham Hotspur Ben Pearce
Read
Erik Lamela missed an opportunity late to bring Tottenham level in their 1-0 loss to Manchester City on Monday.

Lamela's miss due to Wembley pitch - Guardiola

Tottenham Hotspur Jonathan Smith
Read

Marcotti: Leicester City owner always made the effort

ESPN FC TV
Read
Kieran Trippier was given the runaround by England teammate Raheem Sterling at Wembley.

Trippier 4/10, Kane 5/10 as Spurs come up short

Tottenham Ben Pearce
Read

Nicol: When do we stop giving Pochettino & Spurs a pass?

ESPN FC TV
Read
The pitch at Wembley bothered a host of world-class players but didn't look to hinder David Silva's genius one bit.

Silva 8/10, Mahrez 7/10 in hard-fought win vs. Spurs

Man City Jonathan Smith
Read
Manchester United forward Anthony Martial

Martial needs more confidence at United - Matic

Manchester United Rob Dawson
Read
Riyad Mahrez, centre, celebrates after scoring in Manchester City's Premier League match at Tottenham.

City overcome Spurs, Wembley pitch to go top

Premier League Mark Ogden
Read

Premier League: 26 goals in 90 seconds

English Premier League
Read

Mahrez dedicates winning goal to Leicester City chairman

English Premier League
Read

Tottenham 0-1 Man City: Mahrez puts City back on top

Premier League Highlights
Read
Tottenham HotspurTottenham Hotspur
Manchester CityManchester City
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Mahrez slots in the opener for Man City

Highlights
Read
Marcus Rashford has scored four goals in eight games for England in 2018 but just one in 10 games this season for Man United.

Man United need the England version of Rashford

Manchester United Andy Mitten
Read
A view of King Power Stadium ahead of Leicester City's Premier League match against West Ham.

Leicester may name stadium after owner - sources

Leicester City Ben Jacobs
Read

Leicester players, family pay their respects to Leicester chairman

English Premier League
Read
Paul Pogba's run-up for his penalty against Everton prompted some online goading from Luke Shaw

Things you can do during Pogba's penalty run-up

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Manchester United's Anthony Martial is tripped by Everton's Idrissa Gueye

Martial won't face FA dive charge - sources

Manchester United Rob Dawson
Read

Paul Lambert pays his respects to Leicester City owner

English Premier League
Read
By Ben Pearce
Share
Tweet
   

Spurs' Mauricio Pochettino: 'Happy with the performance' despite loss

LONDON -- Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino believes his side have narrowed the gap to Manchester City despite their defeat, but has rued their latest slow start at Wembley.

Spurs, who fell behind in the second minute against Barcelona earlier this month, conceded a sixth-minute opener against Pep Guardiola's side on Monday. Riyad Mahrez's strike, following costly errors from Kieran Trippier, proved to be decisive as Spurs lost 1-0.

But, given Pochettino's side lost 7-2 on aggregate in their two meetings with City last season and had three good chances to grab a draw this time, the Argentinian felt there was cause for positivity.

"We conceded a goal so early in the game, so cheap and poor, that you cannot concede in these types of games," he said. "But I am so proud. I think the effort we made was fantastic. We were very competitive, it was an even game and we created a lot of chances.

"Last season it was difficult to compete against Man City in both games that we played, in Manchester and here -- the gap and the level was massive between both teams. But today it was very competitive, an even game.

"[It was] a little bit lucky [for them] because when they made a mistake we didn't score, and when we did they scored in one action. I'm disappointed in one way with the result, but happy with the performance.

"Against Barcelona [our start] was similar and now it was again that happened, but you cannot control this type of situation that go against you and the team.

"For me the most important thing is that the team has the mentality to go forward, to try to fight against that situation.

"I think after nearly six years here it was the second time playing against Manchester City, with Southampton and Tottenham, that I felt relaxed because we were so relaxed and competitive. We made the opponent suffer.

"When you compare with last season, we didn't compete against Manchester City, there and here at Wembley, but today was a game that we felt we could win. We didn't win but it was important that we translated that message and we felt that it was possible to win."

The Wembley pitch was in a poor condition following three successive weekends of NFL games under the arch, the latest of them coming just 24 hours before Spurs' showdown with Man City. But Pochettino refused to blame the surface for his side's loss, stating: "The circumstances of the pitch for both sides was the same."

The Spurs manager also acknowledged two events that occurred over the weekend, the heart attack of former England manager Glenn Hoddle and the death of Leicester City owner  Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha in a helicopter crash.

"I didn't have the opportunity to send my best wishes, first of all to Glenn Hoddle. I hope on behalf of all the players and the staff that he can be with us again and all going well.

"My best wishes for him, his family and all his friends, and of course my condolences to all at Leicester City Football Club -- the family of the owner, the pilot and the people, the staff who were involved in the accident.

"For the staff, manager, coaching staff and players, my staff and players, we want to send our condolences, all our support in that tragic moment and accident all our love from Tottenham."

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.