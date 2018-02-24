Tottenham star Dele Alli is no diver - Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson

Mauricio Pochettino prepares for a battle against Crystal Palace, and believes Mousa Dembele is comparable with greats like Diego Maradona and Ronaldinho.

League One bottom-feeders Rochdale stunned Tottenham with a 93rd-minute equaliser to force a fifth round FA Cup replay at Wembley.

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has defended Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli against accusations that he is a diver.

England international Alli, booked for simulation at Anfield, has been criticised for going to ground too easily and was again under the spotlight after winning a penalty in the 2-2 FA Cup draw at Rochdale last weekend.

But Hodgson said Alli was "no cheat" as he prepared his side to face Spurs at Selhurst Park on Sunday.

"We do our team talk about Tottenham and discuss their players, but we certainly don't discuss Dele Alli and diving because I don't think he does -- simple as that," he said.

"He runs with the ball and gets knocked over. In the time I was working with him [during his time as England coach], I saw no aspects to his play or to his character that suggested cheating in any way whatsoever.

"Yes, he will get knocked over in the penalty area, and he'll get fouled. Some will be given as penalties and some won't be, and when the penalty isn't given people will say he dived.

"That's the nature of football today, but he's no cheat and he doesn't dive, that's for sure."

