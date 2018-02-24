Tottenham star Dele Alli is no diver - Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson

Previous
Melbourne Victory
Adelaide United
3
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Perth Glory
Melbourne City FC
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Leicester City
Stoke City
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Liverpool
West Ham United
4
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Bayern Munich
Hertha Berlin
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Watford
Everton
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Real Madrid
Alavés
4
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Toulouse
AS Monaco
3
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Barcelona
Girona
6
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Internazionale
Benevento
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Watford 1-0 Everton: Heroic Deeney guides Hornets

Premier League Highlights
Read

Pep will wear ribbon at cup final - sources

Manchester City Jonathan Smith
Read

Conte: My father wants to see my passion

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Read

Top 5 Premier League goals of the day

Premier League Highlights
Read

Premier League: Liverpool roll, West Brom woes continue

English Premier League
Read
WatfordWatford
EvertonEverton
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Liverpool's Roberto Firmino looks other way as he scores vs West Ham

Firmino 9/10, Salah 8/10 vs. West Ham

Liverpool Player Ratings Steven Kelly
Read

Watford 1-0 Everton: Heroic Deeney guides Hornets

Premier League Highlights
Read

Klopp: Salah's a boy who is full of greed to score goals

English Premier League
Read

WATCH: Troy Deeney lashes Watford ahead

Premier League Highlights
Read

Bournemouth 2-2 Newcastle: Gosling rescues Cherries

Premier League Highlights
Read

West Brom 1-2 Huddersfield: Baggies' troubles deepen

Premier League Highlights
Read
Liverpool's Roberto Firmino looks other way as he scores vs West Ham

Second place is not important now - Klopp

Liverpool Glenn Price
Read

Brighton 4-1 Swansea: Seagulls thrash Swans

Premier League Highlights
Read

Milner expects more from Liverpool despite win

English Premier League
Read

Liverpool go from strength to strength in West Ham rout

English Premier League
Read
Stoke goalkeeper Jack Butland concedes own goal vs Leicester

Stoke's Butland the best in Britain - Lambert

Stoke City PA Sport
Read

Burnley 1-1 Southampton: Gabbiadini rescues late point

Premier League Highlights
Read
BurnleyBurnley
SouthamptonSouthampton
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Liverpool 4-1 West Ham: Reds run riot

Premier League Highlights
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Tottenham star Dele Alli is no diver - Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson

Mauricio Pochettino prepares for a battle against Crystal Palace, and believes Mousa Dembele is comparable with greats like Diego Maradona and Ronaldinho.
League One bottom-feeders Rochdale stunned Tottenham with a 93rd-minute equaliser to force a fifth round FA Cup replay at Wembley.

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has defended Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli against accusations that he is a diver.

England international Alli, booked for simulation at Anfield, has been criticised for going to ground too easily and was again under the spotlight after winning a penalty in the 2-2 FA Cup draw at Rochdale last weekend.

But Hodgson said Alli was "no cheat" as he prepared his side to face Spurs at Selhurst Park on Sunday.

"We do our team talk about Tottenham and discuss their players, but we certainly don't discuss Dele Alli and diving because I don't think he does -- simple as that," he said.

"He runs with the ball and gets knocked over. In the time I was working with him [during his time as England coach], I saw no aspects to his play or to his character that suggested cheating in any way whatsoever.

"Yes, he will get knocked over in the penalty area, and he'll get fouled. Some will be given as penalties and some won't be, and when the penalty isn't given people will say he dived.

"That's the nature of football today, but he's no cheat and he doesn't dive, that's for sure."

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.